 

Gunna Sits Courtside at Basketball Game in 1st Public Appearance Since Prison Stint

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
More than five months after he was released from jail, the 'Pushin P' rapper steps out in Miami to watch the epic Game 6 clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has made his first public appearance since getting his freedom back. More than five months after he was let go from jail, the "Pushin P" rapper stepped out in Miami to watch the epic Game 6 clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT.

In photos surfacing online, the 29-year-old could be seen sitting courtside with Nechie. For the outfit, he sported a sleeveless black top and pink and black pants. He finished off his look with sunglasses.

The outing arrived after Gunna shocked his online devotees with his new look. A photo shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram back in April saw the emcee having a slimmed-down figure.

Many have since praised Gunna for his new appearance. "Gunna looking healthy now tho," one person wrote, while another gushed, "He look mad good." Someone else chimed in, "Seems healthy and comfortable."

Gunna has been staying low-key after he got his freedom back. The rap star was previously arrested in May 2022 among 28 persons associated with YSL, who were charged in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment. The label boss and fellow rapper Young Thug was among those arrested and faces multiple charges.

Gunna was then released from prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act on December 14. He took an Alford plea, meaning that he entered a guilty plea to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that same charge as a form of self-preservation. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served.

