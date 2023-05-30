 

Boosie Badazz Insists DJ Vlad Is Not 'the Police' Despite Allegations

Boosie Badazz Insists DJ Vlad Is Not 'the Police' Despite Allegations
The Baton Rouge emcee, who is a regular guest on VladTV, urges people not to blame DJ Vlad for rappers getting arrested and going to jail after they appear on his show.

  May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has come to DJ Vlad's defense amid allegations against him. The latter has been accused of being "the police" due to rappers getting arrested and going to jail after they appear on his show, but the "Wipe Me Down" spitter insisted that it's far from the truth.

The 40-year-old shut down the rumors in a recent interview with "The Baller Alert Show". When the host asked him about the matter, the Baton Rouge native declared, "I've never incriminated nobody on there. I've never said nothing to start a beef on there."

The answer didn't stop the host to press on though, claiming that Boosie knows "how to handle himself" during his appearances. In response, the rap star stated, "Yes, and you should know how too if you're a criminal or you're a rapper."

"Sometimes rappers go on [VladTV] and forget they are criminals. You can't blame him! What the f**k?" Boosie, who is a regular guest on VladTV, further argued. "How the f**k he the police if he ain't send me to jail?"

"The police" rumors surrounding DJ Vlad emerged from a misinterpretation of a 4 million lawsuit that he filed against Rick Ross in 2008. The suit alleged that "Rick Ross orchestrated a brutal attack upon DJ Vlad, carried out at his direction by his accomplices, in retribution for media coverage of [article id="1592125"]Rick Ross' prior life as a correctional officer[/article]."

MTV News reported at the time of the incident that the alleged beatdown left DJ Vlad with "seven stitches below one of his eyes, three facial fractures, a corneal abrasion and possible permanent nerve damage." The suit was seeking $2 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages.

