 

Dwyane Wade Roasted for Flexing Porsche While Splitting Bills 50/50 With Gabrielle Union

Cover Images/Darla Khazei
The former Miami Heat star is clowned by social media users for showing off his fancy ride after his actress wife revealed that they 'split everything 50/50.'

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade's flexing post has failed to impress social media users. The former NBA star has been ridiculed after showing off his Porsche on Instagram while he's splitting bills 50/50 with his wife Gabrielle Union.

On Friday, May 26, the 41-year-old took to his account on the photo-sharing platform to share a video of his fancy ride. In the clip, he walked into the metallic gray car and opened the door before getting behind the wheel. He also let his dog get into the car before driving off. "In my own lane," he captioned the video.

After DJ Akademiks reposted the video on his page, Dwyane received unexpected comments from social media users. Citing Gabrielle's recent interview, someone noted, "But going 50/50 with his wife."

Another similarly pointed out, "Takes notes this wat 50/50 with ya wife can get ya." A third claimed, "Man's spoiling himself while his wife stressed about money," while someone else added, "Make sure she paying half that car note too." Another sarcastically remarked, "Type of s**t you can buy when you split the house bills 50/50 salute."

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Gabrielle revealed that she got nervous if her movie didn't do well as she and Dwyane "split everything 50/50." She explained, "I think I just have more responsibilities for my money so I get nervous like oh God that movie didn't open, well what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up and everyones like it's coming calm down."

"And I'm trying to find peace in the journey and not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard," the "Think Like a Man" star continued. "It's weird to say I'm head of household because in this household we split everything 50/50."

Gabrielle then defended their financial arrangement. "Every household is different and doing what's best for you and yours is the key," she wrote in an Instagram comment on Sunday, May 21. "And what some don't understand is that I'm 100% responsible for 3 other households and D has even more. The majority of those households are elderly ppl and minors."

The 50-year-old actress added, "We both come from families that step up to help care for children or elderly relatives. So being able to be with someone who meets me half way and lightens my load gives me peace and support. He's offered to cover me trust, but that's not my ministry nor brings me peace."

"All that to say, I love how we recognize that there's billions of ways to exist and you just gotta find what's right for you that brings YOU peace. I found mine," she concluded.

