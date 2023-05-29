Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Surpasses Taylor Swift's Record on Billboard 200

Music

The 'Voice' alum's third studio album now has the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album in over 30 years and surpasses the 11-week reign of the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter's 'Fearless' in 2008-2009.

May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen has set another record as his latest album "One Thing at a Time" continues to be unbeatable on Billboard 200. His third studio album spends a 12th week in a row and in total atop the U.S. albums chart dated June 3.

It now has the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album in over 30 years since Billy Ray Cyrus' "Some Gave All", which notched 17 weeks consecutively in 1992. Billboard notes that country albums are those that have charted on, or are eligible for Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

"One Thing" also surpasses the 11-week reign of Taylor Swift's "Fearless" in 2008-2009. It earned another 129,000 equivalent album units in the week ending May 25 (down 4%), according to Luminate.

Wallen has now spent a total of 22 weeks at No. 1 across his two chart-topping albums. His previous set "Dangerous: The Double Album" logged in a total of 10 weeks atop the chart. The second album from the 30-year-old crooner currently bows at No. 4, up two places from No. 6, with 47,000 equivalent units (down 2%).

SZA's "SOS" jumps 5-2 with 77,000 equivalent units, up 52% thanks to the album's release on CD and vinyl on May 29. Swift's "Midnights" falls 2-3 with 58,000 equivalent units. The pop superstar recently dropped a deluxe edition of the album with additional bonus tracks, but the sales and streaming impact of the re-release will be reflected on next week's Billboard 200 chart dated June 10.

Dave Matthews Band's "Walk Around the Moon" debuts at No. 5 with 44,000 equivalent units. It is the band's 14th top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200.

At No. 6 is another Swift effort, "Lover", which jumps 10-6 with 38,000 equivalent units. It is the highest rank for the 2019 set since December of that year, boosted by her performance of the album's songs at her ongoing "The Eras Tour".

Ghost earned their fourth top 10 album with "Phantomime", which debuts at No. 7 and raked in 36,000 equivalent units. It follows up their 2022 set "Impera", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

Luke Combs' "Gettin' Old" leaps 12-8 with 34,000 equivalent album units, while Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" climbs back to the top 10 (11-9) with nearly 34,000 units. Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak" rounds up the top 10 after bouncing from No. 15 with 32,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200 (dated June 3):

