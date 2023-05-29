 

Quentin Tarantino Once Spent $10K to Lick Woman's Feet, Strip Club Manager Claims

On a podcast called 'Get in the Car', NorCal Lowlife details the 'Pulp Fiction' director's visit to Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, revealing he did the licking for about half-an-hour.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quentin Tarantino is facing a claim from a strip club manager called NorCal Lowlife he once splashed out $10,000 to lick a woman's feet until they wrinkled like "prunes." Lowlife, who is also known as Page Rad, told the tale about the "Pulp Fiction" director, who is said to have a foot fetish as he often lingers on his leading ladies' toes in his flicks, on a podcast called "Get in the Car".

A senior worker at Hollywood nightspot Crazy Girls, Lowlife spilled when Quentin apparently visited the club, without specifying when, the filmmaker requested a VIP room and the company of the dancer with the "biggest t**s" and "biggest a**" there.

Lowlife said he went to a security room and watched the action on CCTV. "He's sitting down, she's about to do her little… take her top off," he added. "And he gets up, throws her on the f**king seat, takes her boots off one by one, both shoes, just starts licking the bottoms of her feet, sucking toes."

  Editors' Pick

Lowlife claims the licking lasted about half-an-hour, and added by the end of it the stripper's "feet looked like… you know when you take a bubble bath? Like prunes." He added about the price Quentin, who has two children with 39-year-old wife Daniella Pick, allegedly paid, "I think he gave her 10 Gs."

In 2010, 53-year-old Uma Thurman, whose feet were lingered over by Quentin in his "Kill Bill" epic, toasted the director at a Friar's Club roast by serving him champagne in her black velvet Louboutins. At the same event, 51-year-old Eli Roth, who starred in Quentin's "Inglourious Basterds", made the bad-taste Holocaust joke that the director had a "bigger shoe collection than Dachau."

