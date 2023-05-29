 

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Cover Images/Adam Nemser
Afida Turner, who is the widow of the 'What's Love Got to Do With It' singer's late son Ronnie, reveals that the rest of the fortune will be split among the late icon's children.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tina Turner's husband is set to inherit nearly half her estimated $250 million fortune. A decade ago after a 27-year romance, the "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer married 67-year-old music producer Erwin Bach, who donated a kidney to her to save her life in 2017 and supported her through her other health woes, including her 2013 stroke.

Tina's singer daughter-in-law Afida Turner, who is the widow of her late son Ronnie, told the Sunday Mirror about how the star's wealth was likely to be split. The 46-year-old stated, "As she married in Switzerland, I think around 47 per cent will go to the spouse and the rest to the children."

Tina also adopted two of her abusive husband Ike Turner's sons, and son named Craig from a previous relationship with musician Raymond Hill, when she was 18. Craig died by suicide in 2018, which Tina described as her "saddest moment as a mother."

Afida, who was married to Ronnie in 2007 until his death in 2022 at the age of 62 from complications linked to colon cancer, added about how the family set-up may lead to complications over how her estate is split. She said, "Tina's two children are Craig and Ronnie - she never adopted Ike Jr."

"It's just because she was with Ike that they were in the family, so the only 'blood' descendants are Craig and Ronnie," Afida added. "Today I'm the only one with the name - there are no other Turners."

Afida stressed she wasn't thinking about Tina's money, adding, "I'm not here for that. I'm here to respect my mother-in-law. I've always earned my own money - no one has ever given me anything in the Turner family - that's the Turner way, OK."

Tina's final fortune of $250 million, estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, didn't only come from her stream of hits including "What's Love Got to do With It" and "We Don't Need Another Hero". She also starred in films such as "Tommy", "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome", and "Last Action Hero", while her 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do With It" told the story of her path to success and battle to hold onto her stage name during her painful divorce from her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner, who died in 2010 at the age of 76 after subjecting her to beatings and sex she said felt more like rape.

The "(Simply) The Best" singer sold her image and music rights to BMG two years before her death in a deal thought to have been worth $50 million, and died in her $76 million Swiss retreat.

