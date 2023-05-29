 

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Although she was the one who filed for divorce, the 'Pitch Perfect' actress claims it was actually her husband who called off their marriage and she felt 'blindsided' by their split.

  • May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brittany Snow was unprepared by her split from Tyler Stanaland. The 37-year-old actress submitted paperwork to divorce the former pro-surfer in January, four months after they announced they were separating, but she's now suggested it was the "Selling the OC" star who decided to call time on their marriage as she reflected on how the last few months have impacted on her mental health.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down," she said to Bustle.

"I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested."

The "John Tucker Must Die" star doesn't think she would have "made it" without her friends. She said, "Thank god for my friends. I don't know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them."

And Brittany told how one of her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars - whom she didn't name - "nursed [her] back to health for like four days" amid the end of her marriage. She said, "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there."

Brittany and Tyler - who married in March 2020 - announced the news of their break-up on their Instagram accounts back in September with a joint statement, in which the actress said they had made the "difficult" decision to part ways.

Alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train, she wrote, "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

