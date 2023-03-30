Chloe Bailey Calls Quavo 'a Really Nice Guy' Following Dating Rumors

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

In a separate interview, the 'Pray It Away' songstress addresses her relationship with her former rumored boyfriend Gunna following his prison release, saying that she has caught up with him.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has coyly addressed her dating rumors with Quavo. Stopping by "777 Radio", she was quizzed by Latto (formerly Mulatto) about speculation that arose about her relationship with the Migos star after they appeared to be vacationing together last year.

"The tea was that you was talking to Quavo," Latto started the discussion about the dating rumors. "Uh oh, well, we doin' a movie together," Chloe said, noting that they worked on an upcoming film titled "Praise This".

"I don't know where that came from," the R&B songstress tried to dodge it, before Latto reminded her, "Y'all working." Chloe acknowledged this, saying, "Yes. Working."

Not completely denying the dating speculation, Chloe then sang praise for Quavo. "He's a really nice guy," she said, before she and Latto gushed over the "Congratulations" emcee's hair. "I mean, he got dreads," Latto noted, and Chloe agreed, "Yeah, I like his locs. I like his locs."

Chloe and Quavo were rumored to be romantically linked to each other in August 2022 after they posted separate images enjoying a beachside vacation. Internet sleuths quickly put the pieces together and speculated that they were vacationing together.

In a separate interview, Chloe has addressed her relationship with Gunna following the latter's prison release. She appeared on "Big Boy's Neighborhood" to discuss her upcoming album "In Pieces" when she was asked if she has caught up with her former rumored boyfriend.

"I mean, we don't really talk about a personal type of things but he's doing good," the 24-year-old singer/actress said of her "You & Me" collaborator. Chloe admitted that she hasn't seen him in person, but added, "I always wish him the best. He's always been a dear friend of mine so I want to make sure he's okay."

