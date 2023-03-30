 

Jeremy Renner Says He'd 'Do It' Again to Save Nephew in First TV Interview Since Snowplow Accident

ABC
In a sneak peek of his interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, the 'Hawkeye' actor fights back tears as he recalls the moment he delivered a message in sign language to his family after the accident.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner is sitting down for his first TV interview following the snowplow accident that nearly cost his life. In the ABC News special titled "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph", the actor opens up about having no hesitation to rescue his nephew at the time.

The 52-year-old, who suffered serious injuries from the January 1 accident during which he was run over by a snowcat, says in a sneak peek of the interview that he would risk his life and "do it again" to save his nephew. He added, "Because it was going right at my nephew."

Recalling his memories of the scary accident, Jeremy says he remembers all the physical pain he endured that day because he "was awake through every moment." His nephew tells Diane, "I see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. I ran up to him. I didn't think he was alive."

After Diane breaks down all the injuries he suffered, "The Hurt Locker" star remembers thinking, "What's my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?"

  Editors' Pick

The two-time Oscar nominee also fights back tears when Diane mentions the moment he said, "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language after the accident. "Yeah," he says after a brief pause as he turns his head away.

The preview includes audio of the shocking 911 call and footage of his physical therapy as the actor says, "I chose to survive. That's not gonna kill me, no way." He adds, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Jeremy then shares his new perspective of life after the accident. "When you look in the mirror, do you see a new face?" Diane asks, to which he replies, "No, I see a lucky man."

The interview will air on April 6 on ABC and will also be available to stream on Hulu. Jeremy is also set to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ series "Rennervations" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for a screening and live Q&A portion on April 11. It will mark his first public appearance since the accident.

