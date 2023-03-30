 

Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundations Leaked Online

Its also reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dished out more than $3 million in grants from the good cause after they raised $13 million from 'two wealthy benefactors.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly been working one hour a week at their Archewell Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dished out more than $3 million in grants from the good cause after they raised $13 million from "two wealthy benefactors," according to a report on its newly-released 2021 tax records.

DailyMail.com, which obtained the public documents, said Harry and Meghan "only worked one hour each a week at the foundation, thus, 52 hours a year." The outlet added the 990 tax return, which it said appeared on the IRS' website, shows the foundation, named after the Sussexes' three-year-old son Archie, gave out $3,096,319 in grants, and raised "less than $4,500 in public donations."

The foundation is apparently "mostly propped up by two wealthy philanthropists who contributed a combined $13 million," according to the Mail's analysis of the documents. Papers were also said to show the charity spent $163,085 on salaries, and while Harry and Meghan did not take a wage, its CEO James Holt has apparently received a $59,846 salary and $3,832 in other benefits.

There are reportedly two other salaries on the tax return, $40,867 for "program service" and $22,811 for "management and general expenses," suggesting the charity has three paid staff. It's been widely reported 16 employees have left the overall Archewell brand. a mix of non-profit and for-profit business including Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

The Mail said Harry and Meghan, who also have 21-month-old daughter Lilibet, declare in their tax filing Archewell's key mission is to "uplift" and "unite" communities "one act of compassion at a time."

They are said to have added in the documents, "Archewell Foundation believes that compassion is the defining cultural force of thee 21st century and, through its work, Archewell Foundation supports a growing community of partner organisations fuelling systemic cultural change. Archewell Foundation listens to people and their communities, helps them tell their stories, puts real action behind its words, and spotlights a new generation of leadership."

Harry and Meghan's foundation impact report released in January said it helped pay for 12.66 million COVID vaccinations globally while working with anti-poverty charity Global Citizen. Funds were also given to charities supporting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

