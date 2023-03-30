 

Fans React to Ice Spice Being Taunted by Alleged Chain Snatchers

In a video that circulates online, the perpetrators are taunting the 'Boy's a Liar Pt.2' femcee, ordering the 23-year-old star to come and retrieve her stolen property.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice apparently got her chain snatched. Not stopping there, the perpetrators taunted the "In Ha Mood" femcee in a video that circulated online, ordering her to come and retrieve her stolen property.

In the clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, March 29, an individual claimed to have snatched Ice Spice's chain.  One of the men later appeared on the camera to mock the "Munch" rapper. "Ayo listen man, we got Ice Spice's chain," the unidentified man said, "Stop playin' with me, pull up."

The man later made fun of the Bronx-bred rapper's flow. "Come to the bla-duh-duh, come get ya ched-duh-duh," he jokingly rapped, imitating her verse on her track with PinkPantheress, "Boy's a liar Pt.2".

Upon watching the video, Ice Spice's fans appeared to call it cap. "Y'all believe anything... when did y'all ever see ice spice with a 'queen' chain ?? That's not hers," a fan opined. Someone else tweeted, "So you're tough because you snatched Ice Spice's chain? Or are you cool now? Does it make you gangsta? Trying to figure out what bragging about it on camera does for you exactly."

"They saying they snatched ice spice's chain we gotta handle this," another fan added. Another tweet read, "Them n***as that's acting like they snatched Ice Spice chain is by far the weirdest s**t ever….. Why do a lot of you n***a be so pressed to make us men look bad fam?"

Ice Spice, meanwhile, has yet to address the claims.

The alleged theft aside, Ice Spice recently made headlines after fans believed that Latto (Mulatto) copied the young femcee's "Princess Diana" rapper's style. "Every time y'all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less," Latto denied the accusations. The "Big Energy" hitmaker added in a follow-up tweet, "I don't like how y'all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak a** narratives."

