 

Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sparks Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors

Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sparks Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor's love interest appears to show a noticeable baby bump and rocks a large diamond ring on that finger when shopping in Santa Monica.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill is seemingly ready to enter a new chapter in his life. The 39-year-old actor and his girlfriend Olivia "Liv" Millar are reported to be engaged and expecting their first child together after dating for less than a year.

Liv sparked the engagement rumors as she rocked a large diamond ring on that finger in a recent outing. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she flashed a large square-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger when stepping out on Monday, March 27.

Liv, who was shopping at The RealReal and Burro in Santa Monica, not far from Jonah's $6.7M three-bedroom Southern Colonial home, also sported what seems to be a noticeable baby bump during the solo trip. Her burgeoning belly was clad in a black knit sweater beneath blue denim overalls, which she paired with comfy green slides.

Liv wasn't accompanied by her actor boyfriend during the solo outing. She carried a green bag over her shoulder and held a The RealReal shopping bag before heading to a parked car. She also stopped by for a coffee run that day.

  Editors' Pick

Johan and Liv, who is the co-founder of online vintage site Chasseresse with her big sister Raychel Roberts, were first publicly photographed together in August 2022. It, however, is unknown how long they have been together as the actor has been keeping his personal life private.

Two months before sparking the engagement and pregnancy rumors, the pair were spotted shopping at Hawaiian children's boutique Kokonut Kids in Hanalei. At the time, Liv flashed her torso in a white bikini top and a lilac skirt.

Prior to dating Liv, Jonah was in a relationship with surfer Sarah Brady from 2021. They went Instagram official in September of that year. In February 2022, the "You People" star and producer responded to rumors that they got engaged.

"The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," he wrote on his social media page. "I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time." He put "Your mom's house" as the location. In the accompanying message, the Donnie Azoff depicter in "The Wolf of Wall Street" penned, "Media stop writing fake stuff it's corny."

In August, Jonah deleted his social media accounts for the sake of his mental health. "I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he said in a statement to Deadline at the time, explaining why he chose not to promote his 2022 mental health documentary "Stutz".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Clarkson on Releasing New Album After Divorce: I'm 'Nervous on Personal Level'

Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split
Related Posts
Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

Jonah Hill Files Petition to Legally Change Name

Jonah Hill Files Petition to Legally Change Name

Jonah Hill Takes Step Back From Promoting His Movies for Mental Health's Sake

Jonah Hill Takes Step Back From Promoting His Movies for Mental Health's Sake

Jonah Hill Laughs Off Sarah Brady Engagement Rumors

Jonah Hill Laughs Off Sarah Brady Engagement Rumors

Latest News
JoJo Siwa's Ex Katie Mills Shuts Down 'Clout Chasing' and 'Love Bombing' Claims
  • Mar 30, 2023

JoJo Siwa's Ex Katie Mills Shuts Down 'Clout Chasing' and 'Love Bombing' Claims

Rosie Perez Fired Agent for Suggesting Her to Get Plastic Surgery to Look 'Not Black'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Rosie Perez Fired Agent for Suggesting Her to Get Plastic Surgery to Look 'Not Black'

Lana Del Rey Sparks Evan Winiker Engagement Rumors After Flashing New Diamond Ring
  • Mar 30, 2023

Lana Del Rey Sparks Evan Winiker Engagement Rumors After Flashing New Diamond Ring

O.J. Simpson Defends Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 30, 2023

O.J. Simpson Defends Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Her Ski Crash Trial

Avril Lavigne and Tyga 'Taking Things Very Slowly' Despite His Luxury Gift for Her
  • Mar 30, 2023

Avril Lavigne and Tyga 'Taking Things Very Slowly' Despite His Luxury Gift for Her

Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sparks Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sparks Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

Scarlett Johansson Fuels Colin Jost Split Rumors After Being Spotted Solo Without Wedding Ring

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting

Candace Owens Blames Transgenderism for Nashville School Shooting