Jonah Hill's Girlfriend Olivia Millar Sparks Pregnancy and Engagement Rumors

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' actor's love interest appears to show a noticeable baby bump and rocks a large diamond ring on that finger when shopping in Santa Monica.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill is seemingly ready to enter a new chapter in his life. The 39-year-old actor and his girlfriend Olivia "Liv" Millar are reported to be engaged and expecting their first child together after dating for less than a year.

Liv sparked the engagement rumors as she rocked a large diamond ring on that finger in a recent outing. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, she flashed a large square-cut diamond ring on her left ring finger when stepping out on Monday, March 27.

Liv, who was shopping at The RealReal and Burro in Santa Monica, not far from Jonah's $6.7M three-bedroom Southern Colonial home, also sported what seems to be a noticeable baby bump during the solo trip. Her burgeoning belly was clad in a black knit sweater beneath blue denim overalls, which she paired with comfy green slides.

Liv wasn't accompanied by her actor boyfriend during the solo outing. She carried a green bag over her shoulder and held a The RealReal shopping bag before heading to a parked car. She also stopped by for a coffee run that day.

Johan and Liv, who is the co-founder of online vintage site Chasseresse with her big sister Raychel Roberts, were first publicly photographed together in August 2022. It, however, is unknown how long they have been together as the actor has been keeping his personal life private.

Two months before sparking the engagement and pregnancy rumors, the pair were spotted shopping at Hawaiian children's boutique Kokonut Kids in Hanalei. At the time, Liv flashed her torso in a white bikini top and a lilac skirt.

Prior to dating Liv, Jonah was in a relationship with surfer Sarah Brady from 2021. They went Instagram official in September of that year. In February 2022, the "You People" star and producer responded to rumors that they got engaged.

"The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," he wrote on his social media page. "I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time." He put "Your mom's house" as the location. In the accompanying message, the Donnie Azoff depicter in "The Wolf of Wall Street" penned, "Media stop writing fake stuff it's corny."

In August, Jonah deleted his social media accounts for the sake of his mental health. "I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he said in a statement to Deadline at the time, explaining why he chose not to promote his 2022 mental health documentary "Stutz".

