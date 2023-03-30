Jake Paul Caught Kissing Olympic Speed Skater Jutta Leerdam Three Months After Julia Rose Split

Instagram Celebrity

The social media personality/professional boxer reportedly met through social media late last year and began talking over the past couple months before locking lips in Miami.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul has seemingly found a new lady in his life. The social media personality/professional boxer was caught kissing Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam three months after his split from model Julia Rose.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, March 29 that the 26-year-old boxer and the 24-year-old world champion were spotted getting cozy at LPM Restaurant in Miami. According to an eyewitness, the pair "couldn't keep their lips off each other."

Multiple sources also confirmed that Jake and Jutta met through Instagram late last year and began talking over the past couple months, which evolved to spending a good amount of time together in Florida recently.

Moreover, Jutta is scheduled to appear on the internet superstar's "B.S. With Jake Paul" podcast. "Jutta was already in Miami a few weeks ago… She is now back in Miami for a Jake Paul show," said the sources.

Jutta fanned the flames of rumors circulating about her and Jake on Tuesday, when she posted a photo from the set of his "BS with Jake Paul" show on her Instagram Story. "Soon," she captioned the post which was geotagged from Miami.

The PDA-packed sighting came only three months after Jake and Julia called it quits. The former couple dated on-and-off for years before calling it quits in late 2022. According to reports, the relationship was clearly on the rocks going back to December when Jake posted "Picked the wrong Rose" on Instagram. The two have since unfollowed each other on social media and in this era it doesn't get much more official than that.

Then in February, Jake confirmed that he's single. At the time, he made use of his Instagram page to joke about how he was celebrating Valentine's Day with his boxing gloves. "Happy Valentines Day from me n' mine. I love you babe," so he quipped.

