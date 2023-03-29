 

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'

Ed Sheeran Praises Jay-Z Although Rapper Turned Down His Collab Offer for 'Shape of You'
When sitting down with Rolling Stone, the British singer reveals that the hip-hop mogul 'respectfully' turns down his offer to be featured on his 2017 hit.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran revealed that Jay-Z has turned down his collaboration offer for his hit "Shape of You". However, instead of being mad by the rejection, the British singer praised the hip-hop mogul.

The 32-year-old made the revelation when sitting down with Rolling Stone. "We were in touch," he told the publication. "I sent him the song, and he said, 'I don't think the song needs a rap verse.' "

Ed eventually realized that Hov did the right thing. "He was probably right. Hes got a very, very good ear," he stated. "He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass."

As for Jay-Z, he previously got candid about how he choses his collaborations. "Pretty much every song that I'm on, I'm asked to be on. I don't ask people to be on their songs," he told Kevin Hart on Peacock's "Hart to Heart".

The "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker went on to confess that he turned down most requests. However, once he decided to be featured on someone's song, the artists is considered lucky. The husband of Beyonce Knowles declared, "I never charge."

