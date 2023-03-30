Bradley Beal's Lawyer Issues Statement as NBA Star Is Under Investigation for Alleged Spat With Fan

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA star Bradley Beal is facing a serious problem. The Washington Wizards player is currently under police investigation after he allegedly got into an altercation with a fan post-game in Orlando.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 29-year-old basketballer's attorney told TMZ, "We are cooperating with the investigation." The lawyer further insisted that the athlete's "name will be cleared soon."

According to the site, Beal is under police investigation for battery after a confrontation with a disgruntled gambler. The three-time NBA All-Star was accused of arguing with hecklers after a March 21 loss to the Orlando Magic, with one fan exclaiming to him, "You f**ked me [out of] $1,300 you f**k."

Beal allegedly responded by knocking a hat off one of the fans' heads and said, "I don't give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game." The alleged exchange lasted for less than a minute.

A complaint against Beal was filed hours after the game, according to the Orlando Police Department. The complaint noted that "probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery," documents obtained by ESPN said.

Charges have not yet been filed. The Wizards have yet to address the situation, whereas the Magic told TMZ they're "letting the OPD handle it."

Beal, the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has spent the entirety of his playing career in Washington. Over the summer, he signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Wizards. So far this season, Beal has recorded an average of 23.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The Wizards, who are the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference at 33-42, will host the second-seeded Celtics on Tuesday night.

