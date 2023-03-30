 

Bradley Beal's Lawyer Issues Statement as NBA Star Is Under Investigation for Alleged Spat With Fan

Bradley Beal's Lawyer Issues Statement as NBA Star Is Under Investigation for Alleged Spat With Fan
Instagram
Celebrity

The 29-year-old Washington Wizards player is under police investigation for battery after a confrontation with a disgruntled gambler during a game in Orlando.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA star Bradley Beal is facing a serious problem. The Washington Wizards player is currently under police investigation after he allegedly got into an altercation with a fan post-game in Orlando.

On Tuesday, March 28, the 29-year-old basketballer's attorney told TMZ, "We are cooperating with the investigation." The lawyer further insisted that the athlete's "name will be cleared soon."

According to the site, Beal is under police investigation for battery after a confrontation with a disgruntled gambler. The three-time NBA All-Star was accused of arguing with hecklers after a March 21 loss to the Orlando Magic, with one fan exclaiming to him, "You f**ked me [out of] $1,300 you f**k."

  Editors' Pick

Beal allegedly responded by knocking a hat off one of the fans' heads and said, "I don't give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain't why I play the game." The alleged exchange lasted for less than a minute.

A complaint against Beal was filed hours after the game, according to the Orlando Police Department. The complaint noted that "probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery," documents obtained by ESPN said.

Charges have not yet been filed. The Wizards have yet to address the situation, whereas the Magic told TMZ they're "letting the OPD handle it."

Beal, the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has spent the entirety of his playing career in Washington. Over the summer, he signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Wizards. So far this season, Beal has recorded an average of 23.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. The Wizards, who are the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference at 33-42, will host the second-seeded Celtics on Tuesday night.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe
Latest News
Melissa Joan Hart Emotionally Recalls 'Trying to Escape' School Shooting
  • Mar 30, 2023

Melissa Joan Hart Emotionally Recalls 'Trying to Escape' School Shooting

Blac Chyna Drops Over 10 Lbs. After Removing 2 Liters of Silicone From Butt
  • Mar 30, 2023

Blac Chyna Drops Over 10 Lbs. After Removing 2 Liters of Silicone From Butt

Bradley Beal's Lawyer Issues Statement as NBA Star Is Under Investigation for Alleged Spat With Fan
  • Mar 30, 2023

Bradley Beal's Lawyer Issues Statement as NBA Star Is Under Investigation for Alleged Spat With Fan

Report: Olivia Rodrigo Will Drop New Album in Fall
  • Mar 30, 2023

Report: Olivia Rodrigo Will Drop New Album in Fall

Gwyneth Paltrow's Children Avoid Testifying During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Children Avoid Testifying During Ski Crash Trial

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar
  • Mar 29, 2023

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says