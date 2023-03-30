 

Adam Sandler Marvels at His Wife's 'Good Legs'

Gushing over his longtime wife's beauty at the premiere of 'Murder Mystery 2', the actor reveals he and his wife usually recognize the night they first met in 1998 as their anniversary, rather than their marriage.

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler has admitted his wife has "good legs" as they approach 20 years of marriage. The 56-year-old actor tied the knot with wife Jackie Sandler in 2003, and as the milestone approaches he couldn't help but marvel at her beauty at the premiere for "Murder Mystery 2" in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 28.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he quipped, "She's got good legs, yeah. She's got better legs than me, I'll give her that! I think I have, you know, a better profile."

Adam revealed the loved-up couple usually recognizes the night they first met in 1998 as their anniversary, rather than their marriage. He explained, "Well, we've been together for 25 [years], so we always act like that's our anniversary, the night we met. But 20 is good. Yeah, 20 years of marriage, that's nice."

Adam previously laughed at the idea of people wanting to know his "secret" to marriage, but did offer his thoughts. He told the AARP, "I guess here's the secret: Jackie and I like spending time with each other. We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best - that's all. And we don't ever think of not being together. We always talk about our future together."

Meanwhile, Adam has also opened up on how Jackie reacts to his romantic moments on screen, as he revealed he feels "awkward" when he has to kiss anyone on set.

He added to W magazine in 2020, "My wife is always saying, 'Just get in there. Do a good job. Be nice.' My wife loves the women I work with, so she's very like, 'Come on! Make sure you [do] the best you can. Give it up. It looks crazy when you don't kiss good enough.' I'm very relieved when we do a movie and at the end of the script I go, 'I don't have to kiss anyone!' Anyway, that's fantastic. But when I do, I get it done. I get it done."

