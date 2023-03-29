 

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023
Cover Images/KOI SOJER
Movie

The two-time Primetime Emmy winner will be honored for her roles on 'Euphoria' and in films such as 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Dune' at the upcoming Big Screen Achievement Awards.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is going to soon add another accolade to her trophy collection. The actress/singer has been selected to receive a CinemaCon Star of the Year Award at the upcoming Big Screen Achievement Awards.

The prize will be handed out during the ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The event will close out the National Association of Theatre Owners' official convention.

"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in 'Euphoria' and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dune'," CinemaCon's Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser, said in a statement of the award recipient. "We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year's CinemaCon Star of the Year Award."

  Editors' Pick

CinemaCon 2023 will be held April 24-27. The Big Screen Achievement Awards are presented by official sponsor the Coca-Cola Company. Also receiving awards alongside Zendaya at the upcoming ceremony will be Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas, who will receive the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award, and the cast of Lionsgate's "Joy Ride", who will be honored with the Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award.

Starting her career as a child model, Zendaya has gained recognition for her roles in the new "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Dune" and "Euphoria". She has become the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Drama Lead Actress Emmy with her role as Rue Bennett on the HBO's teen drama series. She will next be seen in "Dune: Part Two", which is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on November 3.

Her career aside, Zendaya has been enjoying a short break with her boyfriend Tom Holland in London. Recently, the pair were photographed dining out at a Michelin-star restaurant, Jamavar. In a photo shared on the restaurant's Instagram page, the two stars flanked Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe
Related Posts
Zendaya Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Cope With Pop Star Life

Zendaya Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Cope With Pop Star Life

Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Enjoying Rare Dinner Date in Beverly Hills

Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Enjoying Rare Dinner Date in Beverly Hills

Zendaya Discusses 'Heavy Responsibility' in Helping to 'Make Room' for a Lot of Black Creatives

Zendaya Discusses 'Heavy Responsibility' in Helping to 'Make Room' for a Lot of Black Creatives

Latest News
Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months
  • Mar 29, 2023

Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023
  • Mar 29, 2023

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe
  • Mar 29, 2023

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe

Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms
  • Mar 29, 2023

Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant
  • Mar 29, 2023

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Most Read
Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set
Movie

Rina Sawayama Rejected 'John Wick 4' Before Finally Agreeing After Hanging Out With Keanu on Set

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Keanu Reeves Says 'Shotgun' Is 'Awesome' After Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Owen Wilson Denies Trying to Imitate Bob Ross in Movie 'Paint' Despite Sporting Similar Afro Hair

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Accidentally Drank His Own Blood as Dracula in 'Renfield'

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Join 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Learned Violin 6 Hours a Day to Play Black Mozart in 'Chevalier'

Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'

Liv Tyler Returns to MCU After 15 Years for 'Captain America 4'

Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Chris Pine Wants Fans to Escape From 'S*****' World When Watching 'Dungeons and Dragons'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'