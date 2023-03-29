Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Movie

The two-time Primetime Emmy winner will be honored for her roles on 'Euphoria' and in films such as 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 'Dune' at the upcoming Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is going to soon add another accolade to her trophy collection. The actress/singer has been selected to receive a CinemaCon Star of the Year Award at the upcoming Big Screen Achievement Awards.

The prize will be handed out during the ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The event will close out the National Association of Theatre Owners' official convention.

"In just a few short years, Zendaya has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in 'Euphoria' and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dune'," CinemaCon's Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser, said in a statement of the award recipient. "We could not be more honored to present Zendaya with this year's CinemaCon Star of the Year Award."

CinemaCon 2023 will be held April 24-27. The Big Screen Achievement Awards are presented by official sponsor the Coca-Cola Company. Also receiving awards alongside Zendaya at the upcoming ceremony will be Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas, who will receive the NATO Spirit of the Industry Award, and the cast of Lionsgate's "Joy Ride", who will be honored with the Comedy Ensemble of the Year Award.

Starting her career as a child model, Zendaya has gained recognition for her roles in the new "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Dune" and "Euphoria". She has become the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Drama Lead Actress Emmy with her role as Rue Bennett on the HBO's teen drama series. She will next be seen in "Dune: Part Two", which is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on November 3.

Her career aside, Zendaya has been enjoying a short break with her boyfriend Tom Holland in London. Recently, the pair were photographed dining out at a Michelin-star restaurant, Jamavar. In a photo shared on the restaurant's Instagram page, the two stars flanked Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan.

You can share this post!