Andrew Tate Battles Insects to Protect His Food While Fasting in Jail

The former kickboxer laments the condition he has been living in since he's arrested for alleged human trafficking in Romania in late 2022, with a judge recently extending his detention to the end of April.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Tate has found tiny, but elusive enemies while in jail. The controversial public figure, who has maintained his innocence in a human trafficking case, says he has to battle insects to protect his food while fasting in prison.

Andrew, who is Muslim, took to Twitter to lament the horrible condition he has been living in. He said in accordance with Ramadan, he's fasting and only begins eating when the sun goes down, but his food would already be cold and swarmed by insects.

"My food comes at 8am, noon and 5 pm," he wrote earlier this month. "I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects. I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal. In accordance w/ Ramadan. When the sun goes down, I eat the stone cold food in my cell by myself," he shared.

On Monday, March 27, Andrew claimed that he could not consume all of his food. "Today I lost 30% of my calories to insects," he penned, before adding, "Tomorrow the battle begins again."

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group. On March 14, he was denied bail for a third time. A judge has also extended their detention to the end of April.

Despite the failed attempts to regain his temporary freedom, Andrew hasn't lost his hope. In a series of poetic tweets, he penned, "Each night I dream of freedom. And then I open my eyes. And I'm in the same familiar jail cell. I take a few minutes to swallow my disappointment and begin my morning push-ups. Maybe tomorrow, I'll wake up somewhere else. I have not lost hope."

"Losing hope is fatal," the YouTuber wrote. "Hope is a requirement for success and eventuality. My whole life was built on hope." Boasting about his successful career, he continued, "You do not become a 4x World Champion without it. You cannot put yourself through the training required. Through sacrifices and pain."

"The only reason you do not try. Is because you do not believe it is possible. You do not have hope," the 36-year-old claimed. "I am from a council estate in Luton. My achievements are a result of my unlimited work ethic."

"But you need to regain your hope," he encouraged his followers, before sharing his hope, "I am here to show you. It is possible. I will be freed from this jail cell."

Following the latest extension to his detention, a spokesperson for the Tate siblings said, "We have been rendered speechless by the news. The interaction with the judge was extremely dynamic and the brothers were offered for the first time the opportunity to present all legal guarantees that they are not a flight risk. They are the first ones who want light to be shed on this case."

"The substantial material damages they have suffered are nothing compared to the moral ones," the official statement continued to read. "Their image has been irreparably harmed and it will take years to rebuild the reputation, trust and connection with the general public."

