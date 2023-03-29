 

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

The British pop star has revealed that a heart-breaking 2022 has brought him closer to Cherry, with whom he shares two kids, after she was diagnosed with a tumor.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has an "unbreakable bond" with his wife Cherry. The British pop star has revealed that a heart-breaking 2022 has brought him closer to Cherry, who was diagnosed with a tumour last year.

Ed, who has Lyra, two, and Jupiter, ten months, with his wife, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "My dad said to me when I got married, 'You will not know what real love and marriage is until there's death and real sickness.' He said that because that happened when he first married my mom. There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through."

"He said that it really brought them together and once that happens it's an unbreakable bond. I’ve been married now almost five years and I've always felt real, real closeness. But last year was when that unbreakable bond was made. I know you should feel that before with a marriage and children, but I really feel like, 'If we can get through 2022, we can get through anything,' " the 32-year-old musician continued.

  Editors' Pick

Cherry has already received treatment, and an insider recently revealed that she's "recovering well". The source told The Sun newspaper, "It's been an incredibly tough time for Cherry and Ed. The tumour came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn't operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary. But after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well. They both hope it will be a much better 2023."

In January, meanwhile, Ed released a song, called "F64", in tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards. The entrepreneur died in February 2022, aged 31, and Ed admitted to missing his showbiz pal. Ed - whose early music was promoted on SBTV, the online platform that Jamal founded - raps on the track, "Since we last spoke I've become a father-of-two trying to live life with a smile but that's been harder to do. Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won't let me talk about you. We should have known that we'd be lost without you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'House of the Dragon' Will Reportedly Get Shorter Season 2

Andrew Tate Battles Insects to Protect His Food While Fasting in Jail
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Ed Sheeran to Perform New Album in Its Entirety for First Time in Brooklyn

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Ed Sheeran Haunted by Huge Monster in 'Eyes Closed' Music Video

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Ed Sheeran to Work on Posthumous Album That Will Be Left in His Will

Ed Sheeran Suffers From Eating Disorder After Comparing Himself to Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran Suffers From Eating Disorder After Comparing Himself to Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes

Latest News
Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months
  • Mar 29, 2023

Katy Perry Makes a Pact With Orlando Bloom to Stay Sober for 3 Months

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry
  • Mar 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023
  • Mar 29, 2023

Zendaya Named Recipient of Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon 2023

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe
  • Mar 29, 2023

'RHONJ': Teresa Giudice Accuses Melissa Gorga of Having 'Daddy Issues' After Marriage Issue With Joe

Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms
  • Mar 29, 2023

Joey King Takes Down Post Supporting Israeli Protesters Amid PM Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant
  • Mar 29, 2023

Keanu Reeves Has His 'Last Moment of Bliss' While in Bed With GF Alexandra Grant

Most Read
Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview
Celebrity

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon 'Never Wanted' to End Her Marriage to Jim Toth

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Young Thug's Sister Angela Grier Dies While He Remains in Jail

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Honey Boo Boo Shocks Internet Users With Her 'Blaccent'

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says