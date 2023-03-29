Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 'Unbreakable Bond' With Wife Cherry

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The British pop star has revealed that a heart-breaking 2022 has brought him closer to Cherry, with whom he shares two kids, after she was diagnosed with a tumor.

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has an "unbreakable bond" with his wife Cherry. The British pop star has revealed that a heart-breaking 2022 has brought him closer to Cherry, who was diagnosed with a tumour last year.

Ed, who has Lyra, two, and Jupiter, ten months, with his wife, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "My dad said to me when I got married, 'You will not know what real love and marriage is until there's death and real sickness.' He said that because that happened when he first married my mom. There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through."

"He said that it really brought them together and once that happens it's an unbreakable bond. I’ve been married now almost five years and I've always felt real, real closeness. But last year was when that unbreakable bond was made. I know you should feel that before with a marriage and children, but I really feel like, 'If we can get through 2022, we can get through anything,' " the 32-year-old musician continued.

Cherry has already received treatment, and an insider recently revealed that she's "recovering well". The source told The Sun newspaper, "It's been an incredibly tough time for Cherry and Ed. The tumour came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn't operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary. But after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well. They both hope it will be a much better 2023."

In January, meanwhile, Ed released a song, called "F64", in tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards. The entrepreneur died in February 2022, aged 31, and Ed admitted to missing his showbiz pal. Ed - whose early music was promoted on SBTV, the online platform that Jamal founded - raps on the track, "Since we last spoke I've become a father-of-two trying to live life with a smile but that's been harder to do. Because all I want to do is talk about you, but these tears won't let me talk about you. We should have known that we'd be lost without you."

