 

See Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Reaction to Harry Styles Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker, who once shared a kiss with the former One Direction star, acts as if he was jealous after watching the now-viral video of Harry and the model making out in Japan.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lewis Capaldi shared a hilarious reaction to Harry Style's make-out session with Emily Ratajkowski. The "Someone You Loved" hitmaker, who once shared a kiss with the former One Direction star, acted as if he was jealous after watching the now-viral video of Harry and Emily.

Taking to TikTok, the 26-year-old crooner shared a selfie-style video in which he looked shocked and devastated. On the top of the clip, he wrote, "me after seeing the video of Harry and emrata."

Lewis and Harry previously shared a smooch at the Brith Awards 2023. At that time, the latter walked straight over to the Scottish singer after winning the Artist of the Year prize. Lewis then grabbed Harry's face and planted a kiss on his lips.

Addressing the jaw-dropping moment, Lewis told the Daily Star at the BRITs official Universal afterparty that it was "amazing." He said, "Eh, it was alright... no, he was amazing, (it was) magical." The newspaper added Lewis also rated Harry "my top one" in his kissing rankings.

As for Harry and Emily, they were filmed enjoying a make-out session in Tokyo. In the clip, the pair could be seen holding hands as they smooched against the side of a parked car with the model, who was wearing a red puffer jacket and long black skirt, raising her free hand to caress the back of the singer's head.

However, it looks like Emily regretted the kiss considering her friendship with Harry's ex, Olivia Wilde. On Monday, March 27, Page Six reported that the "Gone Girl" actress is now "begging [Olivia] for forgiveness." A source further spilled to the outlet, "This is a betrayal."

The news came after Olivia's close friend Rory Uphold appeared to respond to the Tokyo rendezvous with a shady Instagram Story. It read, "Can't spell ratajkowski without the word rat."

