6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Social media users react after a video goes viral of the Brooklyn rapper getting intimate with his former girlfriend in the wake of his beatdown at a Miami gym sauna.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine is making headlines again for the wrong reason. After he was caught on video getting assaulted in Miami, another clip has reportedly gone viral showing him in a rather NSFW moment with his ex Jade.

Social media users are going wild after the alleged sex tape featuring the "GUMMO" spitter and his former girlfriend leaked online. It was reportedly leaked by someone who calls himself "NWO" or the New World Order.

Reacting to the leaked video, one Twitter user wrote, "why i just seen 6ix9ine and jade s*x tape on the tl kmt, is that new or." Another commented, "6ix9ine taking all Kinds of Ls this month man wtf was that tape Jade Come holla at me."

A shocked user tweeted, "Not 6ix9ine tape on the timelie." Another was unimpressed by the graphic footage as well, claiming, "That 6ix9ine and Jade sextape was trash asf."

Neither 6ix9ine nor Jade has responded to the rumored leaked sex tape. The Brooklyn rapper appeared to be unfazed by all the negative headlines about him as he has been spotted in Cuba in the wake of the gym beatdown.

In a video which circulated online on Monday, March 27, the 26-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he was walking across a field. Dressing down in an unbuttoned blue shirt, he smiled as he reached the top of the mound.

6ix9ine and Jade broke up in 2022 after she was accused of attacking him. Last August, Jade was arrested after she allegedly punched the rapper at a Miami restaurant. When officers arrived, they spotted a minor injury on 6ix9ine's left cheek.

"I'm gonna get her out jail," 6ix9ine said at the time. "She attacked me in front of the police I told them, 'You have to evaluate her she's obviously under the influence I don't plan to press charges ... I'm the one trying to bail her out.' "

