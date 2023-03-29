 

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
Instagram
Celebrity

Social media users react after a video goes viral of the Brooklyn rapper getting intimate with his former girlfriend in the wake of his beatdown at a Miami gym sauna.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine is making headlines again for the wrong reason. After he was caught on video getting assaulted in Miami, another clip has reportedly gone viral showing him in a rather NSFW moment with his ex Jade.

Social media users are going wild after the alleged sex tape featuring the "GUMMO" spitter and his former girlfriend leaked online. It was reportedly leaked by someone who calls himself "NWO" or the New World Order.

Reacting to the leaked video, one Twitter user wrote, "why i just seen 6ix9ine and jade s*x tape on the tl kmt, is that new or." Another commented, "6ix9ine taking all Kinds of Ls this month man wtf was that tape Jade Come holla at me."

A shocked user tweeted, "Not 6ix9ine tape on the timelie." Another was unimpressed by the graphic footage as well, claiming, "That 6ix9ine and Jade sextape was trash asf."

  Editors' Pick

Neither 6ix9ine nor Jade has responded to the rumored leaked sex tape. The Brooklyn rapper appeared to be unfazed by all the negative headlines about him as he has been spotted in Cuba in the wake of the gym beatdown.

In a video which circulated online on Monday, March 27, the 26-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he was walking across a field. Dressing down in an unbuttoned blue shirt, he smiled as he reached the top of the mound.

6ix9ine and Jade broke up in 2022 after she was accused of attacking him. Last August, Jade was arrested after she allegedly punched the rapper at a Miami restaurant. When officers arrived, they spotted a minor injury on 6ix9ine's left cheek.

"I'm gonna get her out jail," 6ix9ine said at the time. "She attacked me in front of the police I told them, 'You have to evaluate her she's obviously under the influence I don't plan to press charges ... I'm the one trying to bail her out.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Shawn Mendes Flaunts Red Hot Sunburn in New Shirtless Pics

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Related Posts
6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Finds His Bloody Gym Beatdown 'Embarrassing' for Their Daughter

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Finds His Bloody Gym Beatdown 'Embarrassing' for Their Daughter

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

6ix9ine Rushed to Hospital After He's Severely Attacked in Florida Gym Sauna

6ix9ine Rushed to Hospital After He's Severely Attacked in Florida Gym Sauna

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skiing Instructor Insists Star Was Not Distracted by Her Kid Before Crash

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online
  • Mar 29, 2023

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez
  • Mar 29, 2023

Zayn Malik Feels 'Optimistic' About His New Romance With Selena Gomez

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors
  • Mar 29, 2023

Becky G Goes Ringless at iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiance Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel Team Up for Action Thriller 'Damaged'

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice
  • Mar 29, 2023

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

Brooke Shields Called Michael Jackson 'Pathetic' After He Said She's His Girlfriend on TV Interview

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

50 Cent Clowned by Lil Nas X With Cheeky Comparison Meme

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Tyrese's Girlfriend Dragged After Saying Paul Walker Was More of Her Type During Awkward Livestream

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Hailey Bieber Angers Her Fans After Showing Love to Selena Gomez on Instagram

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seen Partying in West Hollywood Amid Romance Rumors