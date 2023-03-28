Gwyneth Paltrow's Alleged Ski Crash Victim Becomes 'Recluse' After the Accident

AP/Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Taking the stand at trial, Terry Sanderson details how the incident has changed his life as he admits that he now stays at home '90 percent' of the time and can't ski anymore.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Terry Sanderson claims to have become a "self-imposed recluse" since his ski collision with Gwyneth Paltrow. The retired optometrist is suing the Oscar-winning actress for $300,000 after their collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016, with Sanderson claiming in court that the incident has changed his life.

Asked if he's had any anger issues since the collision, Sanderson replied, "There's no question I have a much wider range of temperament than I did before - much wider."

Sanderson, 76, explained that he's become a "self-imposed recluse," revealing that he now stays at home "90 percent" of the time. Sanderson also explained that he can't ski anymore because of the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Explaining how the incident changed his life, he said, "I can't ski anymore. I was told that if I did and had another crash I could wind up full-time in a nursing home - the odds of that are very high."

Sanderson has actually tried to return to the slopes, but he was skiing "through landmines." He shared, "I'd have to stop every 30 yards and look behind me to make sure no one was behind me."

Sanderson also confessed to being a "much more careful person" since the accident. He added, "Many things I don't have the words or the intelligence or training to explain. I never feel like I've explained enough ... Upside down and backwards - communication just feels like I can't connect ... I just know it's different, things are weird."

Paltrow has filed a countersuit against Sanderson, arguing that he previously confessed that he didn't have a clear recollection of the accident. The movie star is seeking a judgement for attorney fees plus $1.

You can share this post!