Billie Eilish Moving Out to New $2.3M House

The 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker shares in a new interview that she made her decision as she thought, 'I need to have space and my own this and my own that.'

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has moved out of her family home. The "bad guy" singer, who is one of the world's best-selling artists, is believed to have moved into a $2.3 million home in Los Angeles, which was previously owned by Leona Lewis.

The 21-year-old pop star told the "Needs A Friend" podcast, "There was a moment over the summer where I was having an I-need-to-be-an-adult moment. Like, 'I need to have space and my own this and my own that.' I do need that in a lot of ways because you need that as you grow older - but then I'm now also like, 'I like my parents being around.' I did move away. Now when I have a free night I go and hang out with my parents. That's the first thing I think of doing."

Billie has achieved incredible success during her relatively short career, including winning a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. However, the chart-topping star still suffers from self-doubt.

The singer, who released her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", in 2019, shared, "I've been drowning in a pool of that, recently. Just, like, how do I evolve and what do I do? I feel like for the last month I’ve been completely drowning. I achieved the kind of things, before I even was 18 - things that people work their entire lives for and maybe never even get. And one of the things that I achieved is like one thing someone gets at the end of their life. And I got all of them. I'm 21 now and I'm at a point where I'm like, 'I've done it all. What am I going to do now? Where do I go from here? Who do I want to be?' "

