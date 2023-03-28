Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Daughter Is Named After Tourist Destination

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star opens up on the story behind the moniker that she and husband John Legend picked for their baby girl who was born in January.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend picked a name for their baby daughter after they were inspired by a holiday destination. The couple had their little girl Esti in January and the model has now opened up about how they came up with her name - revealing they were inspired by a town in Italy called Este after spending a family vacation in the region.

"We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, 'I love the name Este'. I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti," Chrissy explained during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

However, after they decided on the name they went on to discover a deeper family connection as John's great-grandmother was also named Esti. She went on, "John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name. I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti."

Esti's middle name is also a nod to the singer's family as the baby girl shares it with John's grandmother.

The couple are also parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, and Chrissy went on to explain how the kids are adjusting following the arrival of their new sibling. She added, "'It's weird because I thought they would either be very mad at her for just existing or they would want so much attention from me."

"But they actually love her so much and they want so much attention from me. So, it's both. It has a lot to do with her, obviously, but they still shower her with love, every bath in the sink, they crowd around."

You can share this post!