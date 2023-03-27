 

Jhene Aiko's Car Stolen on Big Sean's Birthday

Despite being a witness to the stealing of her white Range Rover during a family dinner, the '3:16AM' singer still manages to show love for her rapper beau on his birthday.

  • Mar 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jhene Aiko has fallen victim to car theft. When out and about for a dinner with her family in Los Angeles, "The Worst" singer witnessed firsthand the stealing of her white 2020 Range Rover.

On Saturday night, March 25, the same day as her rapper beau Big Sean turned 35, the R&B songstress went out with her family to a restaurant called Tasty Noodle House. Per reported by TMZ, she arrived at the venue at around 8:30 P.M. and gave her keys to the restaurant's valet.

Just 30 minutes later, however, the 35-year-old singer saw an unknown person leaving the place in her Range Rover. At the time, she did not think the worse, and assumed that the person was a valet staff who was working to relocate her SUV. Unfortunately for her, her car was never returned to the restaurant.

While it was still unclear who drove away in Aiko's luxury vehicle, the establishment's valet drivers were said to be all in the clear. Authorities investigating the case, according to TMZ, stated that a spare key was kept inside her Range Rover which made the stealing much simpler than expected.

Police were said to still continue searching for Aiko's missing car. No arrests have been made so far, and no sightings of the Grammy Awards nominee's Range Rover have been reported.

Still, the stressful incident did not hamper Aiko from celebrating her partner's birthday. On the same day of her ordeal, the "Bed Peace" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing next to the birthday man as she paid tribute to him.

"Happy Birthday Sean Don!! we love you!! we appreciate you," Aiko kicked off her sweet note accompanying the photo. Further expressing her appreciation, she added, "thank you for my twin you’re doing a great job! Happy New Year and cheers to 35."

