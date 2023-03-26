 

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
Instagram
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the romantic feelings between the 'Legally Blonde' actress and her talent agent husband have worn off and their marriage have become platonic.

  • Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth no longer have "any romantic feelings for each other anymore." The 47-year-old actress and Jim, 52, have announced that they're getting a divorce, and an insider has now revealed that their marriage became platonic by the end.

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The Hollywood star - who has Tennessee, ten, with Jim, as well as Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with Ryan Phillippe - initially appreciated the "relative safety and security of Jim." However, Reese's outlook has changed over recent years, as her career has developed and her interests have expanded.

  Editors' Pick

The insider added, "She's also become so much more powerful than she was when they married and has expanded her areas of interest in so many ways."

Reese and Jim recently announced their split in a statement posted on Instagram. The "Big Little Lies" actress and the talent agent explained that in spite of their break-up, they're "moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect."

The statement read, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
Related Posts
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Determined to Move Forward With 'Kindness' as They Annnounce Split

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Determined to Move Forward With 'Kindness' as They Annnounce Split

Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She's Not Too Keen of Texting

Reese Witherspoon Explains Why She's Not Too Keen of Texting

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Nerve-Wrecking Job as Intern on Denzel Washington's Movie

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Nerve-Wrecking Job as Intern on Denzel Washington's Movie

Latest News
'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating
  • Mar 26, 2023

'Vanderpump Rules' in Limbo as Ariana Madix Won't Film Scenes With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle
  • Mar 26, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparkle

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson
  • Mar 26, 2023

Tyrese Explains Why It's 'Very Intimidating' Working With Tank and Jennifer Hudson

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4
  • Mar 26, 2023

Ian Somerhalder Had His First Booze at Age 4

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer
  • Mar 26, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Shattered' as Son Died From Cancer

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child
  • Mar 26, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend Pregnant With His First Child

Most Read
Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child
Celebrity

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Attend SZA's Concert Together Amid Split Rumors

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

New Couple Alert? Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spotted 'Making Out' During NYC Dinner Date

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law

Lil Nas X Dragged Over Insensitive 'Gays in Africa' Tweet Following Uganda's New Anti-LGBTQ Law