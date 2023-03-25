 

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Cover Images/Ik Aldama
When talking about his now-quiet life in a magazine interview, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor insists that he is 'not the great extrovert that people think' and is 'quite a shy person.'

  Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood. Months after settling his defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor opened up in a magazine interview that he is currently residing in a rural English countryside.

Speaking to Somerset Life for its April issue, the 59-year-old spilled the reasons behind his decision. "I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me," he explained. "I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special."

The "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight. He added, "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbor without going over the top."

Privacy was another reason Johnny threw in. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family," he stated. "I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

Pointing out that the low-key lifestyle suited him the best, he further confessed, "I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think." He went on to say, "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice."

Johnny bought an 850-acre estate in Somerset for £13 million in 2014, per the Evening Standard. His property, which Somerset Life described as "a great manor house," is a 19th century mansion equipped with twelve bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is also surrounded by walled gardens.

