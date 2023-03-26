Celebrities Romantically Linked to Those From Their Inner Circle

Pexels/Achraf Alan Celebrity

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Proximity always plays a significant role in falling in love. Some people can catch feelings with their closed ones after they spend a lot of time together, form a strong emotional connection and share common interests as well as values.

Just like normal people, Hollywood stars can fall for the people they spend their days with, their trainers, their bodyguards, their co-stars and even their colleagues. Here's a look at a few of those famous pairings.

1. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Cover Images/Jean Catuffe/INFGoff.com Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met in April 2004 at Joseph's in Hollywood in the midst of her "Onyx Hotel Tour". Kevin had danced for LFO when the boy band opened for the Princess of Pop on her "(You Drive Me) Crazy Tour" in 2000, but the two never interacted until that fateful nightclub run-in. Less than three months later, Britney and K-Fed were engaged. At the time, he was expecting his second child with ex-fiancee Shar Jackson. The "Toxic" singer and the dancer documented their whirlwind romance and September 2004 wedding on their short-lived UPN reality show, "Britney & Kevin: Chaotic". They welcomed two sons together, Preston and Jayden, before she filed for divorce in November 2006.

2. Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh Cover Images/LA/INFphoto.com Hilary Duff and her personal trainer Jason Walsh first sparked rumors that they're an item in 2016. Weeks after they're reportedly "casually dating," the former Disney star finally made her relationship with Jason Instagram official. In October 2016, Hilary posted a photo of their date night smooch. Of the reason behind her decision, she told Cosmo, "I was like, 'F**k it. He's my boyfriend.' I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?" Unfortunately, they broke up in December of that year. Months since she and Jason split, a romance between her and her current husband Matthew Koma appeared to be blooming.

3. Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Instagram Following his split from Camila Cabello in November 2021, Shawn Mendes has been linked to a couple ladies, including his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. They first sparked dating rumors after they're seen getting lunch in July last year. Since then, they had been spotted together on several occasions. However, after it's reported that Shawn's dating Sabrina Carpenter earlier this month, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two were never an item. "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and it has never been romantic between them," the source shared.

4. Ashley Tisdale and Jared Murillo Instagram/Twitter Ashley Tisdale also found love in her inner circle. The "High School Musical" star dated fellow "HSM" dancer Jared Murillo in 2007. Unfortunately, the actress and the member of V Factory called it quits in April 2009. At the time, Jared's dad Alex Murillo told PEOPLE that "they remain good friends." Alex added, "They are in the same circle, they have the same friends. And you know what? You never know how life turns out. They might hook up again, you just never know. I think it was just the right time to do what they did." However, Ashley tied the knot with musician Christopher French in 2014.

5. Melanie B and Jimmy Gulzar Cover Images/Sara De Boer Melanie Brown also caught feelings with her closed ones. The former Spice Girls member dated Jimmy Gulzar, a dancer from her "Spiceworld" tour in 1998. They married a short time later and welcomed daughter Phoenix, now 24. Sadly, Mel B and Jimmy went their separate ways in 2000 and Mel went on to welcome daughter Angel Iris, now fifteen, with Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy. In 2007, the former "America's Got Talent" judge married producer and director Stephen Belafonte. She and Stephen then got divorced in 2017.

6. Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd Cover Images/TOMMY LAU It seems the fastest way to Jennifer Lopez's heart is on the dance floor. The "On the Floor" hitmaker famously married backup dancer Cris Judd after meeting on the set of her 2000 music video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing", in which Cris was featured. While they were married shortly after, the relationship only lasted less than a year. A decade later, history seemed to repeat itself when J.Lo, who's now married to Ben Affleck, started dating another one of her backup dancers, Casper Smart. Again, the two showed signs of a burgeoning romance in her 2012 music video for "Dance Again", which featured a dance duet between them. They, however, called it quits in 2016 after she found out that he had been unfaithful.

7. Christina Aguilera and Jorge Santos Cover Images/Brandi Benton Christina Aguilera once had a serious relationship with one of her backup dancers, Jorge Santos. Jorge toured with her and worked on her music videos when they started dating in 2000. In an interview, Xtina called Jorge her "first love." Even both her songs "Infatuation" and "Underappreciated" were inspired by him. Unfortunately, she and Jorge broke up in September 2001, but the two still worked together throughout 2002, when she met music marketing executive Jordan Bratman, whom she married from 2005 to 2011, through her management company.

8. Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Cover Images/Sara De Boer Also falling in love with her backup dancer was Mariah Carey. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker has been dating her choreographer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka since 2016. The couple began working together professionally in 2006. Once she called it quits with fiance James Packer, Bryan danced his way into her heart in 2016. Mariah and Bryan soon embarked on a romantic journey, sparking a whirlwind romance on tour, spending holidays together and traveling the world. Though they initially split after five months of dating, they reunited weeks later and have been going strong ever since.

9. Madonna and Joshua Popper Instagram Earlier this month, it's reported that Madonna is dating her son's boxing coach Joshua Popper. After the dating rumors emerged online, it's said that the "romance" was only a publicity stunt as she reportedly just wants to "promote" his gym. Shortly after, Madonna debunked the rumors by posting a photo of the couple sharing a steamy kiss on her Instagram Story. In the said snapshot, Madge could be seen rocking a lace ski mask while kissing 29-year-old Josh, who also wore a ski mask, on the lips. "Killers who are partying," the 64-year-old Queen of Pop captioned the loved-up selfie.

10. Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Cover Images/Instagram/JOHN NACION Since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady in October last year, Gisele Bundchen was linked to her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Since November 2022, the two have been spotted together in Costa Rica, from grabbing dinner to going on runs and enjoying horseback riding together. In January, it's reported that the pair share a tight bond but they have not put a label on their relationship. Now, in a new Vanity Fair cover story published on March 22, the Brazilian supermodel has publicly addressed her relationship with Joaquim for the first time. "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said, referring to reports that the pair are dating. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

