Damar Hamlin Celebrates 25th Birthday With Reflective Post Months After Cardiac Arrest

The Buffalo Bills safety celebrates his latest milestone by sharing some photos of himself on Instagram, one of which shows him posing with rapper Quavo.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin celebrated his 25th birthday with gratitude. The football player, who suffered a cardiac arrest more than two months prior, marked his latest milestone by sharing a reflective post on Instagram.

On Friday, March 24, the athlete unleashed several photos of himself. One picture in particular showed him posing with rapper Quavo, while another snap saw him sharing a hug with DJ Khaled.

Damar began his caption by writing, "Life is a precious gift. it's a blessing to see another birthday." He added, "I can't begin to explain the feelings… & even if I could you probably still wouldn't know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today!"

"I know my purpose of why I'm here & I'm aligned focused & only answering to my higher calling," he added. "Thank-You To All For Every B-Day Wish!"

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2. He had to be revived on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Luckily, he made a good recovery.

