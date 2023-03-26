Chloe Bailey on Backlash Over 'Swarm' Sex Scene With Damson Idris: 'I Was Doing My Job'

Amazon Prime Video TV

When responding to the criticism on the 'Big Boy's Neighborhood', the 24-year-old singer/actress says she believes that her co-star Damson didn't face same backlash like she did.

Mar 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has responded to backlash over the "Swarm" sex scene with Damson Idris. Remaining defiant, the "Have Mercy" singer declared that she was just "doing [her] job."

When speaking to "Big Boy's Neighborhood", the 24-year-old said, "I'm an actress and I feel like it's about art." She added, "When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene."

"It's not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it's me doing it, that's what kinda makes it blow out of proportion," the one-half of Chloe x Halle continued. "But I'm barely seen for two seconds in that."

"I'm an actress. I was doing my job and I think people gotta kinda remember I'm an adult and I'm an artist," Chloe emphasized, adding that she didn't reveal anything that she hasn't before. She further noted, "Nothing was seen that they haven't seen from me. You didn't see nipple, you didn't see there, nothing."

When Big Boy asked if her co-star Damson received the same criticism, Chloe replied, "I don't think so because he's a man."

You can share this post!