 

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

The 26-year-old basketball pro player himself hasn't played since the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Miami Heat on February 15 due to knee and back soreness.

  Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Brooklyn Nets have offered an update on Ben Simmons' medical condition. In a statement, the basketball team announced that the athlete will remain "out of action" as he's diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back.

"Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today," the team wrote on Twitter on Friday, March 24. "He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment."

Ben hasn't played since the Brooklyn Nets went up against the Miami Heat on February 15 due to knee and back soreness. The basketball player himself had been in and out of the Nets lineup all season due to various ailments.

Health issues aside, Ben made headlines in early February after he was caught on camera enjoying a date night with Eiza Gonzalez. At that time, the basketball pro player and the "Baby Driver" actress were spotted leaving the Manhattan sushi restaurant BONDS together.

Of the dinner date, a source told Page Six that they dined "with a group of friends." The source added, "They weren't alone [for the dinner], but they are very clearly together."

While Ben and Eiza have yet to confirm their relationship, the outlet reported that they have been dating for "a few months." The insider additionally told the publication, "They've been hiding and trying not to get seen [together]."

Before being linked to Ben, Eiza sparked romance rumors with "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa. As for Ben, he famously dated Kendall Jenner on and off before calling it quits for good in May 2019. He then moved on with Maya Jama and got engaged in December 2021. However, the two called off their year-long romance in July 2022.

