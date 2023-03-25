 

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The catwalk beauty, who shares daughter Khai with the former One Direction member, reportedly has 'moved on' from him and is 'having fun'' when it comes to her romantic life.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Gigi Hadid is unbothered by reports about her ex Zayn Malik's alleged new relationship. After news broke that the former One Direction star is dating Selena Gomez, it was unveiled that the model is "fine with whoever he goes out with."

"Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," a source told Us Weekly. "As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with."

The source further noted that Gigi has "moved on" from Zayn. It was unveiled that the daughter of Yolanda Hadid is "having fun" when it comes to her romantic life.

  Editors' Pick

Gigi and Zayn dated on and off for seven years before they called it quits in 2021. They allegedly broke up after an alleged altercation between the "Pillowtalk" crooner and the catwalk beauty's mom, Yolanda.

Dating rumors between Zayn and Selena emerged after they were allegedly spotted "making out" during a dinner date in New York City. A TikTok user claimed that her friend told her about the singers' date before sharing a screenshot of her chat with the said pal in the video.

The text message read, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [censored place] hand in hand, making out." The friend then told the TikTok user that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ben Simmons to Stay 'Out of Action' With Brooklyn Nets as He's Diagnosed With Nerve Impingement

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Acknowledges Her Privilege, Wants to Show People She 'Deserves' Her Fame

Gigi Hadid Acknowledges Her Privilege, Wants to Show People She 'Deserves' Her Fame

Gigi Hadid Harsh on Her Body at Beginning of Career, Says Botox 'Could Probably Help' Her Looks

Gigi Hadid Harsh on Her Body at Beginning of Career, Says Botox 'Could Probably Help' Her Looks

Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Nepo Baby'

Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Nepo Baby'

Gigi Hadid's Daughter Has 'Little English Accent'

Gigi Hadid's Daughter Has 'Little English Accent'

Latest News
Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel
  • Mar 25, 2023

Nicolas Cage Would Love to Reprise His Dracula Role If 'Renfield' Gets Sequel

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment
  • Mar 25, 2023

Justine Skye Denies Being Shady, Hits Back at Selena Gomez's Fans Amid Online Harassment

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter
  • Mar 25, 2023

Giovanna Fletcher Changes Her Mind About Her Desire to Have Daughter

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez
  • Mar 25, 2023

Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display
  • Mar 25, 2023

Olivia Colman Finds It 'Ostentatious' to Put Her Oscar Statuette on Display

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman
  • Mar 25, 2023

Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Jeffrey Soffer Unveiled to Have Gotten Engaged to Another Woman

Most Read
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
Celebrity

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Boris Becker Recalls Moment When Russian Model Came to Him While Heavily Pregnant With His Child

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'

Blac Chyna's Mom Slams Russell Wilson as a 'Simp' for Letting Ciara Dress Like a 'Hot H*e'