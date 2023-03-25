Gigi Hadid Is 'Fine' With Zayn Malik Dating Selena Gomez

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The catwalk beauty, who shares daughter Khai with the former One Direction member, reportedly has 'moved on' from him and is 'having fun'' when it comes to her romantic life.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Gigi Hadid is unbothered by reports about her ex Zayn Malik's alleged new relationship. After news broke that the former One Direction star is dating Selena Gomez, it was unveiled that the model is "fine with whoever he goes out with."

"Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," a source told Us Weekly. "As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with."

The source further noted that Gigi has "moved on" from Zayn. It was unveiled that the daughter of Yolanda Hadid is "having fun" when it comes to her romantic life.

Gigi and Zayn dated on and off for seven years before they called it quits in 2021. They allegedly broke up after an alleged altercation between the "Pillowtalk" crooner and the catwalk beauty's mom, Yolanda.

Dating rumors between Zayn and Selena emerged after they were allegedly spotted "making out" during a dinner date in New York City. A TikTok user claimed that her friend told her about the singers' date before sharing a screenshot of her chat with the said pal in the video.

The text message read, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [censored place] hand in hand, making out." The friend then told the TikTok user that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

