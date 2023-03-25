 

Lance Reddick Gushed Over Bond With 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Cast in Final Interview

The 'Wire' actor, who 'died suddenly' from natural causes on March 17 at the age of 60, talks about his bond with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane in what appears to be his final interview.

AceShowbiz - Lance Reddick called his "John Wick: Chapter 4" co-stars "family" in what appears to have been his final interview. "The Wire" actor, who "died suddenly" from natural causes on March 17 at the age of 60, discussed his bond with co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane while they worked together for the fourth time in a decade on what turned out to be one of his final films.

Lance, survived by his second wife Stephanie who he married in 2011, and children, Yvonne and Christopher from his first marriage, which ended in divorce, said in a clip released on Friday, March 24, from "The Kelly Clarkson Show", "You see, with the three of us, it's not just the family that you're born into, but the family that you created and how much we really are family."

Lance has worked alongside Keanu and Ian on the "John Wick" franchise for nearly 10 years, playing hotel concierge and fixer Charon in all the Chad Stahelski-directed films. Keanu spoke about his grief over Lance's death at the Los Angeles premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" earlier this week, saying it "f**king sucks" he wasn't there to celebrate the launch of the film.

The "Point Break" actor also told Deadline on the red carpet of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, "He was a beautiful person, a special artist (and) a man of grace and dignity (with) such a passion for his craft. To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films (in the 'John Wick' franchise) is something very special to me. It f****** sucks he's not here."

Keanu added to Entertainment Tonight that Lance was a "shining light". He and other stars honoured Lance at the "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere by wearing a blue ribbon on his suit, in memory of the late actor's favourite colour. Lance's stockpile of work that will be released posthumously includes a part in the remake of "White Men Can't Jump", as well as a role as Captain Blakely in "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" and the voice of Zeus in "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

