 

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas
Vogue France Magazine
Celebrity

The 'Break My Soul' songstress teams up with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing to design 16 couture outfits inspired by her Grammy-winning album.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles continues to channel her fashion aspiration despite the disappointing sales of Ivy Park. The R&B diva has teamed up with French luxury fashion house Balmain to drop a new couture collection inspired by her 2022 album "Renaissance".

On Friday, March 24, Bey and Balmain unveiled a stunning Renaissance Couture by Beyonce x Balmain collection. It includes 16 couture outfits designed by Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing which are dedicated to the 16 songs on her Grammy-winning album.

The former Destiny's Child star graces the cover of Vogue France's April 2023 issue wearing one of the outfits from the collection. Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, she captioned it with lyrics from her song "I'm That Girl", "Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too."

The 41-year-old star also posted a video that featured all 16 outfits from the collection. "Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture," she wrote in the caption. "Designing alongside you was freeing-thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself." She added, "To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world."

  Editors' Pick

In a statement, Beyonce called Olivier "a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative." She further gushed about the designer, "All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring. From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams."

Olivier also said of working with Bey in a statement, "When Beyonce first released RENAISSANCE, she mentioned that she hoped that she would inspire all of us 'to release the wiggle.' Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that! Her spirit, tunes, commitments and messages pushed me to expand my fashion vision, triggering a tidal wave of new ideas, non-stop sketching and a hunger to experiment with new techniques. I will be forever grateful to her for all of that inspiration. And I am especially thankful that she agreed to partner with me as the co-designer of this new RENAISSANCE couture collection."

According to Vogue, Olivier, "who is unmatched in terms of imagination and a master of epic proportions, was blown away by 'Renaissance,' the star's latest album, and made 16 outfits, hand in hand with Beyonce herself, dedicated to the album's 16 tracks. Together, they have created a unique concept, 'Renaissance Couture,' the first wearable album!"

The Renaissance Couture collection is unveiled after Beyonce and Adidas have mutually agreed to part ways following reports about Park Ivy line sales decline. She is expected to regain full ownership of her brand, which she initially launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Related Posts
Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline

Beyonce and Adidas Quietly Part Ways After Ivy Park Sales Decline

Beyonce Goes Braless in Her Jaw-Dropping Sheer Dress for Oscars Party

Beyonce Goes Braless in Her Jaw-Dropping Sheer Dress for Oscars Party

Beyonce and Jay-Z Laugh at Paparazzo's Funny Remark Following Dinner Date

Beyonce and Jay-Z Laugh at Paparazzo's Funny Remark Following Dinner Date

Beyonce's Diva Demands Killed Plans for Her to Perform at BRITs 2023

Beyonce's Diva Demands Killed Plans for Her to Perform at BRITs 2023

Latest News
Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life
  • Mar 25, 2023

Johnny Depp Is Residing in Rural England to Enjoy Quiet Life

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert
  • Mar 25, 2023

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown
  • Mar 25, 2023

Blac Chyna Urges 6ix9ine to 'Apologize' for Past Behavior After Bloody Gym Beatdown

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas
  • Mar 25, 2023

Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion
  • Mar 25, 2023

Andy Cohen Restrains 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast During Explosive Season 10 Reunion

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere
  • Mar 25, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reflects on Rise to Fame While Celebrating 16th Anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' Premiere

Most Read
Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate
Celebrity

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

New Shocking Footage Sees 6ix9ine's Attackers Making Beeline for Him Before Bloody Beatdown

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Shawn Mendes Gets Mixed Responses After Encouraging Men to Wear Crop Tops

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior

Wendy Williams Reportedly Tells Friends 'There's No Podcast' Amid Concerning Behavior