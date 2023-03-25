Beyonce Unveils Stunning Balmain x 'Renaissance' Couture Collection After Parting Ways With Adidas

Vogue France Magazine Celebrity

The 'Break My Soul' songstress teams up with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing to design 16 couture outfits inspired by her Grammy-winning album.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles continues to channel her fashion aspiration despite the disappointing sales of Ivy Park. The R&B diva has teamed up with French luxury fashion house Balmain to drop a new couture collection inspired by her 2022 album "Renaissance".

On Friday, March 24, Bey and Balmain unveiled a stunning Renaissance Couture by Beyonce x Balmain collection. It includes 16 couture outfits designed by Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing which are dedicated to the 16 songs on her Grammy-winning album.

The former Destiny's Child star graces the cover of Vogue France's April 2023 issue wearing one of the outfits from the collection. Sharing the photo on her Instagram page, she captioned it with lyrics from her song "I'm That Girl", "Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too."

The 41-year-old star also posted a video that featured all 16 outfits from the collection. "Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture," she wrote in the caption. "Designing alongside you was freeing-thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself." She added, "To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world."

In a statement, Beyonce called Olivier "a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative." She further gushed about the designer, "All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring. From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams."

Olivier also said of working with Bey in a statement, "When Beyonce first released RENAISSANCE, she mentioned that she hoped that she would inspire all of us 'to release the wiggle.' Actually, she managed to push me to release a whole lot more than that! Her spirit, tunes, commitments and messages pushed me to expand my fashion vision, triggering a tidal wave of new ideas, non-stop sketching and a hunger to experiment with new techniques. I will be forever grateful to her for all of that inspiration. And I am especially thankful that she agreed to partner with me as the co-designer of this new RENAISSANCE couture collection."

According to Vogue, Olivier, "who is unmatched in terms of imagination and a master of epic proportions, was blown away by 'Renaissance,' the star's latest album, and made 16 outfits, hand in hand with Beyonce herself, dedicated to the album's 16 tracks. Together, they have created a unique concept, 'Renaissance Couture,' the first wearable album!"

The Renaissance Couture collection is unveiled after Beyonce and Adidas have mutually agreed to part ways following reports about Park Ivy line sales decline. She is expected to regain full ownership of her brand, which she initially launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of Topshop.

