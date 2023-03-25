 

Chris Brown's Fan Splits With Her Boyfriend After Singer Gives Her Lap Dance at Concert

One of the concertgoers of the RnB singer's 'Under the Influence Tour' appears to have been dumped by her boyfriend after the musician gave her a lap dance onstage.

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown's lap dance apparently brings heartbreak to one of his fans. The R&B star is currently on the last leg of his "Under the Influence Tour" European run, and one of the concertgoers appeared to have been dumped by her boyfriend after the singer gave her a lap dance onstage.

The boyfriend, who goes by dashthelith on TikTok, shared a video on the platform featuring a woman he claimed was his girlfriend getting a lap dance from the "Under the Influence" hitmaker during a show earlier this month. "POV buying my girlfriend front row tickets to Chris Brown," he wrote over the post.

In the caption, the user wrote, "I want my £500 and my girlfriend back @chrisbrownofficial." The post, which has since been deleted, immediately went viral as it gained over 11 million likes.

He also followed it up by sharing a full video of her girlfriend looking in lust as Breezy vigorously dry humps her onstage. "Break up with her [right now] she knows better," one person commented.

Apparently, the lap dance did take a toll on the couple's relationship. A couple weeks later, dashthelith gave an update on his relationship in another TikTok video. "Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert. I'm no longer with my girlfriend but she said she doesn't think what she did was wrong," he announced.

He later joked that Chris apologized to him for causing the split. "Guys it's cool Chris Brown just bought me 60 rolls of toilet paper for 19.99," he captioned a Photoshopped image of himself dapping the Virginia star up.

Chris is no stranger to getting viral with his concert antics. The singer made headlines after he shockingly threw a fan's phone for filming him when he gave lucky fans a lap dance. He was performing "Take You Down" while dancing on the female fan's lap. The woman, however, kept trying to record it instead of enjoying the moment. Annoyed, the musician grabbed her phone and hurled it into the crowd. Thankfully, the woman managed to get her phone back.

