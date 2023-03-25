 

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

The City Girls rapper faces criticism over her rap style on the remix of Lola Brooke's 'Don't Play With It' as many called her verse on the track nothing but mediocre.

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami hasn't caught a break from trolls these days. The City Girls rapper faced criticism over her rap style on the remix of Lola Brooke's "Don't Play With It" as many called her verse on the track nothing but mediocre.

One the critics wrote on Twitter, "Don't even say that you literally TOP 10 best female rappers out rn." Miami caught wind of the comment and quickly responded to the troll, "Don't know bout the best and all that but I be popping my s**t."

The raptress further defended herself from the backlash in a separate tweet. "I know it's popular to say I can't rap but I ate that verse," she said while adding heart-surrounded smiley face emojis. "DONT PLAY WITH IT REMIX OUT NOW!!!"

In response to Miami's tweets, some people commented with a backhanded compliment. "I love the confidence, but it sound like you be having a lot of spit in your mouth. Either that or your tongue just BIG AF," one person said. Another user added, "That's my sound get used to it b***h."

This wasn't the only time Miami was trolled online in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she was savagely mocked for her cameo appearance on "BMF". In the March 10 episode of the popular crime series, Miami played the role of Deanna Washington. In one scene that went viral, Miami's Deanna could be seen crying after Demetrius Flenory Jr. a.k.a. Lil Meech's Big Meech informed her of the death of her husband. She even slapped Meech at one point.

Fans, meanwhile, were not impressed by Miami's fake crying as they found it hilarious. "Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night. She's mad funny," one viewer wrote on Twitter. Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, clapped back at the critic and replied, "It wasn't funny lol," adding a side eye emoji.

Miami also suggested that she wouldn't let the hate phase her. "The more they hate me the more opportunities come!! It's only the beginning for me!" the South Florida femcee said.

