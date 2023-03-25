Jane Fonda Claims Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' for Cutting Her Eye on Set of 'Monster-in-Law'

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 85-year-old actress details her injury while recalling her and J.Lo's 'slapping scene' during an appearance on the latest episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Jennifer Lopez owes Jane Fonda an apology. When appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show", Jane claimed J.Lo "never apologized" to her for cutting her eye on the set of "Monster-in-Law".

When recalling the "slapping scene" in the 2005 movie, the 85-year-old said, "Well Jennifer - as per Jennifer - she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times." She added, "It cut open across my eye, my eyebrow."

"You know, she's never apologized," Jane continued in the Friday, March 24 episode of the show. It was unclear whether she was joking but host Drew Barrymore and Jane's "Moving On" co-star Lily Tomlin, who was also onstage, did not comment on the matter.

As for J.Lo, she once opened up about the incident in May 2019. "She really, really went for it, so did I and then I punched her in the eye by mistake," she said back then on her YouTube channel.

"I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. And really, her character was very much like her and my character was very much like me," she added. "I was so afraid of her."

"(The scene) took on a life of its own. I don't even think we were supposed to slap each other," the wife of Ben Afflect further recounted. "My nail went up into her eye. I was mortified."

Despite the drama, Jane and Jennifer remain on good terms. In 2022, the former admitted that it wasn't until filming "Monster-in-Law" with the singer that her career again got off the ground.

