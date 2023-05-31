 

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Calling the pregnancy 'completely unexpected' surprise, the 31-year-old professional wrestler unveils the good news by sharing an image of her ultrasound on Instagram.

  May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alexa Bliss is pregnant. The WWE star, 31, announced she and her musician husband Ryan Cabrera, 40, were expecting in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 30, calling it a "completely unexpected" surprise and the "best oops ever."

She uploaded an image of her ultrasound for fans and captioned it, "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!"

Alexa also posted a white onesie bearing the message, "Best oops ever!"

Among Alexa's friends wishing her well was retired wrestler Brie Garcia, 39, who posted in the comments section of her pal's post, "Aaawwww yayyyy!!!! Congratulations!!! So exciting!!!!"

Wrestler Mandy Rose, 32, called the news "amazing."

Ryan posted on social media, "Is there a word that's even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that's how I feel sharing tha news!!!!"

Alexa and Ryan married last year in a rock star-themed wedding in Palm Desert, California. She told her Instagram followers at the time she "felt like an absolute princess" during the ceremony.

The couple has been together since November 2019 and got engaged on their first anniversary of meeting. Ryan wrote online after he got down on one knee in 2020 to propose to Alexa, "Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it's just the beginning!!!"

Alexa was previously engaged to fellow wrestler Buddy Murphy, 34, in 2016, while Ryan's exes have included model and actress Audrina Patridge, 38, who he dated in 2018.

