 

Ja Morant Greeted With Standing Ovation From Fans in First Game After Gun Incident

The Memphis Grizzlies point guar is seen receiving a standing ovation from his fans when he walks into the FedExForum arena in Memphis, Tennessee after his 8-game suspension.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ja Morant received a lot of love from fans in his first game. The Memphis Grizzlies was greeted with standing ovation from fans in his first game after being suspended for a gun-related incident.

The point guard was captured in a video posted on social media receiving a standing ovation from Grizzlies fans as he walked onto the court during Wednesday night, March 22 game at the FedExForum arena in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies played against the Houston Rockets and ultimately won 130-125.

Morant, who didn't start the game, told ESPN that the support from fans "meant a lot." The 23-year-old All-Star added, "Obviously, I'm thankful and grateful for everybody who's been supporting me during this time."

"It definitely helped me a lot, definitely made me feel a little better," Morant went on sharing. "Eased everything that was going on. Felt good to be back. Super excited. Glad we was able to get the win."

The NBA announced last week that it had suspended Morant for eight games without pay after its investigation into the point guard's handling of a gun in an incident on March 4. The suspension included the games he had already missed due to prior suspensions issued by the Grizzlies.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week that Morant's "conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous." However, he added that the star point guard had "expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior."

Morant landed in hot water earlier this month when he livestreamed himself on Instagram holding a gun at a nightclub in Glendale, Colorado, on March 4. The Glendale Police Department announced days later that he was not charged with a crime after investigating the incident.

Morant, who entered a counseling program in Florida following the gun incident, recently declared that he does not have a problem with alcohol consumption. "I don't have an alcohol problem, never had an alcohol problem," so he told reporters on March 21.

Prior to that, Morant insisted that the gun wasn't his. "The gun wasn't mine," the basketballer stated. He continued, "It's not who I am. I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions," before noting, "I made a bad mistake and I can see the image I painted over myself with my recent mistakes."

