Nickelodeon Responds to JoJo Siwa's Bigotry Allegations

Cover Images/BauerGriffin TV

In a TikTok video, the 19-year-old former star of 'Dancing with the Stars' recently recalled a negative reaction from a boss of her former employer after coming out as gay.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nickelodeon has responded to JoJo Siwa's apparent diss at the company. On Thursday, March 23, the company released a statement after the former Nickelodeon star slammed an unnamed company for its negative response to her coming out as gay.

In the statement, a Nickelodeon spokesperson claimed that the company didn't have anything to do with the incident. "We are unaware of what incident or meeting JoJo is referencing, but it certainly did not happen at Nickelodeon," read the statement. "We have valued and supported JoJo since day one of our relationship together and we still do today."

The statement also said that Nickelodeon has a PRIDE Capsule Collection with JoJo, which will retail in May with a portion of the proceeds going to GLSEN, an organization that aims to support LGBTQ youth in schools.

The denial arrived after JoJo shared that she got a negative reaction after coming out. In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the 19-year-old star recalled letting "the world" know she's a member of the LGBTQ community.

While mouthing the words to Meghan Trainor's "Mother", the "Dancing with the Stars" alum wrote over the clip, "STORY TIME: January 2021. I come out to the world. The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting w/ me ASAP."

"During this meeting the PRESIDENT of the company negatively asked me 'what are you gonna tell your young demographic.' I took a second to process what I was just asked, and then... I replied... 'THE TRUTH,' " she continued.

However, that wasn't how it ended as JoJo added, "(Wait, There's more...) I've never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head." JoJo further shared, "It was silent so I started talking again...I said...'I'm not gonna hide who I am and who I love to anyone, ESPECIALLY to the next generation.' "

The former star of "Dance Moms" noted that the unnamed executive "didn't like that very much." JoJo went on to say, "However...since I came out SO many adults say to me 'I wish I had someone like you when I was younger,' " before concluding, "Which reminds me every time that I did the right thing and to never let ANYONE change who you are."

JoJo officially came out in January 2021. After she made the announcement, JoJo introduced her then-girlfriend Kylie Prew in April. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie," she shared at the time. "And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual. But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."

"I like queer," she added. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life. It's just like, my human is my human."

