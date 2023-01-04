 

NBA Star Ja Morant Not Facing Criminal Charges After Being Sued for Attacking Minor

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard allegedly tells police officers that he's acting in self-defense after the 17-year-old 'began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.'

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ja Morant won't likely be criminally charged despite being hit with a new lawsuit. The Memphis Grizzlies star was sued for attacking a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game.

A representative for the Shelby County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday, January 3 that it previously declined to move forward with the case on its end. "The DA's office is aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case," the rep explained, "We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit."

TMZ was the first to report that the 23-year-old point guard, who has quickly become one of the best players in the NBA after making his first-ever All-Star team last year, was named in a suit filed in Shelby County, Tennessee in September of last year. The alleged punching itself, meanwhile, is said to have occurred at his Eads, Tennessee home back in July. The case has been sealed although details of its central allegations were made public recently.

The teen allegedly told cops he was playing in a pickup basketball game with Morant at the house when the two got into a verbal argument. The plaintiff claimed in the lawsuit that the argument quickly became heated, which further escalated after he threw a basketball at Morant and "accidentally" hit him in the face.

Morant then approached him and put his chin on his shoulder before asking a bystander, "Should I do it to him?" the teenager recalled in court documents. The young man later claimed that Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground." Morant's childhood friend Davonte Pack was also listed as a defendant in the suit.

At the time, Morant told police that it was intentional and he was acting in self-defense after the plaintiff "began to approach him as if he wanted to fight." He then told the authorities that the teenager also made verbal threats against him before leaving, saying he would "light his house up."

