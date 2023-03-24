 

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The Emmy-winning actress reveals on 'Way Up with Angela Yee' podcast that she was sexually assaulted by a 'famous TV judge' years ago while she was promoting a show.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sheryl Lee Ralph opened up about her past hurtful experience. The "Abbott Elementary" star revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a "famous TV judge" years ago while she was promoting a show at a network event.

During her appearance on "Way Up with Angela Yee" podcast on Monday, March 20, she shared, "I'm at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network."

Sheryl further recalled, "This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty-a** tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it."

The "Dreamgirls" star claimed that she tried to report the incident to police. She said that she called then-mayor of New Orleans Marc Morial, who allegedly asked her, "You want me to send the police there right now? 'Cause we will fix this, you know what!"

However, Sheryl shared that network executives didn't want the incident to become public. "Somebody on the network tapped me on the shoulder saying, 'Please don't,' " she revealed. "They did not want any bad press around their show, and did not care what had just happened to me."

  Editors' Pick

While Sheryl didn't disclose the identity of her assaulter, the Emmy-winning actress noted that it wasn't Judge Greg Mathis. "I love him. He's a great man," Sheryl, who was starring on "Moesha" at the time, said about Greg. "Not him at all. He's a great man. This was another one."

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only time she experienced sexual assault at work environment. Sheryl revealed that a promoter once appropriately put his hand on her leg. Detailing the incident, she recounted, "My skirt is at my knees. I have on a sweater blouse. It's horrible."

"It's like I can think about these things and I'll tell you, it was like the third time something like this had happened to me, and I thought to myself, 'What did I do to deserve that? What made this man think that he could just come over and put his hands on my body, in front of [everyone]' - he didn't know me," she continued.

The actress later encouraged women to speak up. "Speak up, tell your truth, do not carry the burden of the pain," she said, before adding, "especially if you feel like it's something you can't work through."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna's Home Swarmed by Cops After Man Shows Up to Propose

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce
Related Posts
Sheryl Lee Ralph Styled by Her Own Daughter for 2023 SAGs Red Carpet Look

Sheryl Lee Ralph Styled by Her Own Daughter for 2023 SAGs Red Carpet Look

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shrugs Off Lip-Sync Rumor After Super Bowl Performance, Insists It Doesn't Matter

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shrugs Off Lip-Sync Rumor After Super Bowl Performance, Insists It Doesn't Matter

Super Bowl LVII: Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns Crowd With Flawless 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Performance

Super Bowl LVII: Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns Crowd With Flawless 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' Performance

Sheryl Lee Ralph Disses Kardashians While Sharing Message for Her 15-Year-Old Self

Sheryl Lee Ralph Disses Kardashians While Sharing Message for Her 15-Year-Old Self

Latest News
Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie
  • Mar 24, 2023

Steven Knight Set to Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Gushes Over Husband Justin Stroud to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle
  • Mar 24, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber Moves Son to Hospice Amid Gastric Cancer Battle

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce
  • Mar 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Looks Carefree During Beach Photoshoot After Discussing Painful Tom Brady Divorce

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'
  • Mar 24, 2023

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'
  • Mar 24, 2023

Blac Chyna Says Being Baptized Kicks Off Her Journey Into 'New Beginnings'

Most Read
Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Nicki Minaj Posts Sweet Family Photos With Husband Kenneth Petty and Son After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Reportedly Split After Dating for Three Months

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

Tamar Braxton Dragged After Claiming to Have Been 'Triggered' Amid Feud With Kandi Burruss

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes Kicked Out by Boyfriend Before She Wandered the Streets Naked

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family