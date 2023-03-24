 

Rihanna's Home Swarmed by Cops After Man Shows Up to Propose

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Law enforcement is called to the 'Lift Me Up' songstress' Beverly Hills pad after a man traveled all the way from South California to propose to the pregnant star.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna's home in Los Angeles has just been at the center of some bizarre drama after an overzealous fan showed up. The singer's Beverly Hills pad was surrounded by cops as the man arrived to propose to the Barbadian beauty.

According to TMZ, the man, whose name has not been disclosed to public, traveled all the way from South California to L.A. to meet the star and ask for her hand in marriage. As he walked up to Rih's home on Thursday, March 23, he was immediately stopped by her security, who called the police right away.

When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, got him in a car and had a serious chat about his intentions. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Page Six that the man was arrested around 12:30 P.M. for trespassing.

However, since the man, who was dressed in a red hoodie and black pants, did not get farther than Rihanna's driveway, it was determined that he did not break any laws. He was simply questioned and later released. He was asked to leave and told not to return.

It's unknown if Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, was at home at the time of the disturbance. This isn't the first time an unwanted visitor showed up at her doorstep.

Back in 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Grammy winner's Hollywood Hills home. The man allegedly had been inside the home for over 12 hours before he was discovered by her assistant. He reportedly told cops he was there to have sex with the singer. Thankfully, the "Diamonds" hitmaker was out of town when the man broke into her house.

Eduardo was then charged with felony counts of stalking, burglary, vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He, however, avoided jail time after pleading guilty. He was sentenced to five years probation and forced to enter a mental health program, while Rihanna was granted a criminal protection order against him.

