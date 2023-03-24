St. Louis Rapper Woozy the Goat Turns Himself in to Psych Ward After Allegedly Killing Grandparents

Celebrity

Just days before the alleged murders, the hip-hop artist, born Davionne McRoberts, claimed he's 'God' in a concerning Facebook post and asked, 'WHO WANNA DIE TODAY?'

AceShowbiz - St. Louis rapper Woozy the Goat apparently had some sort of mental breakdown. The hip-hop artist has been accused of murdering his own grandparents, Donald and Kathy McRoberts, who were found dead in their home.

On Thursday, March 23, Lincoln Co. Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood told TMZ that it appeared the rapper, whose real name is Davionne McRoberts, had "mental breakdown and shot his grandparents." Even though the prosecutors are still working to determine if there was an additional motive, Mike said that someone at the psych ward alerted detectives to his whereabouts. Double murder charges are expected to be filed against him.

As for Woozy, he was taken into custody on Wednesday after he walked into a psychiatric ward covered in blood. Troy Police were looking for him after his grandparents Donald McRoberts, 71, and Kathy Chatman McRoberts, 58, were found dead in their Eames Street home on Tuesday evening. Their cause of death is unknown.

Police found Donald and Kathy inside their home after a granddaughter called for a "welfare check" after they were unable to reach the couple. A manhunt ensued shortly after and police deployed drones to search the area and released his photo to have the public help find him.

Just days before the alleged murders, Woozy claimed he's "God" in a concerning Facebook post and showed up at a relative's home to claim it again. "WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y'all don't believe? Come show me I'm not god," read one post.

Another post read, "WAKE UP WAKE UP WAKE UP I AM TRULY GOD AND WE ARE LIVING IN HELL THE GOVERNMENT HAS LIED TO YOU ALL THATS WHY YOU ALL ARE SAD AND MISERABLE ALL THOSE WHO TRULY BELIEVE ARE SAFE."

According to his sister, Pamela McRoberts, Woozy "knocked at my door and said, 'It's God.' " Pamela further told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, 'I'm going to rewrite the Bible,' and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion. Once he got done pacing and crying and jumping up and down, he left. When he left my home, I called my brother. I said, 'He's not talking right.' "

A childhood best friend, who met Woozy online while playing Call of Duty, said he spoke with the musician three weeks before the killings and said he "actually talked to him" about the Facebook posts. "He seems okay. He said he was alright," Estevon Magana said.

