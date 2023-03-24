Mehgan James Apologizes to Yung Joc for Her Question, Insists She Didn't Intend to Disrespect Him

Cover Images/Instagram/Vince Flores Celebrity

The TV personality finally issues a public apology to the rapper after she asked him on 'The Hollywood Groupchat' podcast about how he maintains his career while only having one hit.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mehgan James has publicly apologized to Yung Joc for her "offensive" question. When expressing her remorse, the former "Bad Girls Club" star insisted that she didn't intend to disrespect the rapper.



Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, the TV personality shared a clip from "The Hollywood Groupchat" podcast. "First of all I wana apologize to @joclive, my intentions were not to disrespect you during my podcast interview," Mehgan wrote in the caption.

"I was honestly interested in you journey & how you have been able to stay relevant through out the years," she added. "Thanks for taking time out of your day to show love to @thehollywoodgroupchat podcast !!"

During the interview, Mehgan asked Joc about how he maintains his career while only having one hit. "So Joc, how have you been able to sustain a 20-year career off of one hit," she said, to which the emcee politely responded, "Great question, well, I got more than one hit. I got hit records!"

Joc later noted he wasn't even going to do the interview, but he showed up on the podcast in favor of a friend. "People been shading me, this ain't nothing new," he told The Shade Room. "It's just y'all got a chance to see it from somebody y'all may not be as familiar with, so it's like 'Oooh, the nerve.' And that's how I felt too."

"Shawty hit me so far below the belt I was like, 'Damn. I ain't even come here to interview with yo a**," he continued. "I really came to see somebody else."

Mehgan previously remained defiant despite being called out by Internet users. "Iono why everybody panties in a bunch . Y'all do not be mad a funny Marco . I guess it's bc he a comedian and I be serious," she wrote on Twitter.

"Comedians get away w being ' disrespectful ' when y'all know them ' jokes ' be coming from a serious place," she went on arguing. "But when I wasn't intentionally being disrespectful and was really curious I'm WRONG bye FOH."

