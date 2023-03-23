 

'American Idol' Contestant Calls Out Katy Perry for Her Hurtful Mom-Shaming Joke

ABC
TV

Sara Beth Liebe shares her response to a joke that the 'Fireworks' hitmaker made at her expense of being a young mom during her audition for season 31 of the singing competition show.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - An "American Idol" contestant isn't happy with judge Katy Perry's joke. Sara Beth Liebe shared her response to a joke that the "Fireworks" hitmaker made at her expense of being a young mom after her audition for season 31 of the show aired.

During her audition, which aired in the March 5 episode, Sara was praised by the judges, who also included Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, for her youthful appearance. When she revealed that she's a mother of three, Katy made a shocked face before getting up and slowly melting onto the judges' desk.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Sara quipped. Katy then joked, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

Sara later made it known that she was hurt by the comments in a TikTok video. "It was embarrassing to have that on TV," the California native said of the exchange. "It was hurtful."

Further blasting the "Roar" singer, Sara added, "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame. I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

In the video, Sara also thanked fellow moms for their support. "I see all of the young moms, and just moms in general, who have commented on all of the videos and posts and everything," she noted. "I just wanted to say that I see you and I hear you and I am grateful for you and you're worthy. Keep loving your babies."

Despite the drama, Sara convinced the judges with her singing skills. She earned golden ticket straight to Hollywood after singing a rendition of "Bennie and the Jets" by Elton John. Luke even gave her a standing ovation following her performance.

