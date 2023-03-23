Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Celebrity

The former 'Scrubs' actor talks about his younger years and how he struggled with depression and hoped his 'dream' girl would sweep him off his feet and rescue him.

AceShowbiz - Zach Braff used to be a "very depressed young man." The 47-year-old actor has dished on that he wrote "Garden State" - his 2004 comedy-drama film - because he had a fantasy "of a dream girl coming along and saving [him]."

"I was just copying Diane Keaton in 'Annie Hall' and Ruth Gordon in 'Harold and Maude'. Those were my two favourite movies growing up, and I was kind of taking those two female protagonists and melding them into Natalie Portman," he told The Independent.

"Of course I've heard and respect the criticism, but ... I was a very depressed young man who had this fantasy of a dream girl coming along and saving me from myself and so I wrote that character."

Asked if he was conscious of his depression at the time, Zach replied, "Oh, I've known my whole life. I had OCD as a child. I knew I was battling something. That's what writing 'Garden State' was about."

The Hollywood star - who is best-known for starring in the hit sitcom "Scrubs" - can still vividly remember battling "demons" while writing the movie. He shared, "As I was writing it, I was hoping I could survive what became known as the quarter-life crisis, and depression, and fantasising that the perfect woman would come along and rescue me."

"Garden State" was initially well-received by critics. However, opinions about the movie have changed over time. Zach added, "I mean, I just feel lucky that I get to make stuff. I can't really dwell on it. Anyone who's ever got a bad grade on an essay from a teacher can relate - just imagine it was out there in public, you know? No one said being a creative person was easy, but you have to be vulnerable and authentically yourself. Otherwise, what's the point?"

