 

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
Celebrity

The former 'Scrubs' actor talks about his younger years and how he struggled with depression and hoped his 'dream' girl would sweep him off his feet and rescue him.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zach Braff used to be a "very depressed young man." The 47-year-old actor has dished on that he wrote "Garden State" - his 2004 comedy-drama film - because he had a fantasy "of a dream girl coming along and saving [him]."

"I was just copying Diane Keaton in 'Annie Hall' and Ruth Gordon in 'Harold and Maude'. Those were my two favourite movies growing up, and I was kind of taking those two female protagonists and melding them into Natalie Portman," he told The Independent.

"Of course I've heard and respect the criticism, but ... I was a very depressed young man who had this fantasy of a dream girl coming along and saving me from myself and so I wrote that character."

  Editors' Pick

Asked if he was conscious of his depression at the time, Zach replied, "Oh, I've known my whole life. I had OCD as a child. I knew I was battling something. That's what writing 'Garden State' was about."

The Hollywood star - who is best-known for starring in the hit sitcom "Scrubs" - can still vividly remember battling "demons" while writing the movie. He shared, "As I was writing it, I was hoping I could survive what became known as the quarter-life crisis, and depression, and fantasising that the perfect woman would come along and rescue me."

"Garden State" was initially well-received by critics. However, opinions about the movie have changed over time. Zach added, "I mean, I just feel lucky that I get to make stuff. I can't really dwell on it. Anyone who's ever got a bad grade on an essay from a teacher can relate - just imagine it was out there in public, you know? No one said being a creative person was easy, but you have to be vulnerable and authentically yourself. Otherwise, what's the point?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Turn to Counselling to Resolve Marriage Issues

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
Related Posts
Zach Braff Turns to Therapy to Go Through Rough Patches

Zach Braff Turns to Therapy to Go Through Rough Patches

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Zach Braff Dining Out With Female Pal After Florence Pugh Denies Will Poulter Dating Rumors

Zach Braff Dining Out With Female Pal After Florence Pugh Denies Will Poulter Dating Rumors

Zach Braff Celebrates Girlfriend Florence Pugh's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Zach Braff Celebrates Girlfriend Florence Pugh's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III Divorcing Wife Wendy Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint