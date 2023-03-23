 

Kelly Ripa Recalls 'Horrible Fight' With Husband Mark Consuelos Due to His 'Insane Jealousy'

The television host talks about her relationship with husband and opens up that she struggled to deal with his 'insane jealousy' when the couple started dating.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa felt like Mark Consuelos was "insanely jealous" during the early years of their romance. The 52-year-old TV star - who has been married to Mark since 1996 - has admitted that she initially struggled to cope with Mark's jealously.

"My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage, and this is not recent because it definitely changed ... but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow ... It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous," Kelly told the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast.

Kelly recalled one particular incident that took place shortly after they tied the knot. She said, "It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston."

"We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?' I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way. And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."

Mark, 51, also recalled the incident in the restaurant. The actor confessed to feeling jealous at the time. Mark - who married Kelly in Las Vegas - said, "I remember that. Look at age 25, I was pretty insane. But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."

The actor admitted that jealously is an "ugly feeling." He added, "If this is any consolation, you know you're being crazy. The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it's ugly, but they can't help it."

