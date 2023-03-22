 

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Music

The 33-year-old 'Starboy' hitmaker has been named as the world's most popular musician by Guinness World Records after the Canadian star sets two world records for music streaming.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd's popularity is unrivaled. The "Starboy" hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was named as the world's most popular musician, Guinness World Records revealed on Monday, March 20.

According to Guinness World Records, the 33-year-old Canadian star has set two world records for music streaming. In addition to having the most monthly listeners on Spotify, The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The streaming platform also announced the artist's milestone last month. "It's official: On February 27, The Weeknd became the first artist in Spotify History to reach 100 Million monthly listeners," it wrote at the time.

  Editors' Pick

The surge has been driven in part by the huge success of his "Die for You" remix featuring Ariana Grande which went viral on TikTok. The remix additionally clinched the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list earlier in March, marking the seventh number-one hit for both musicians.

The Weeknd's milestones didn't stop there. The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker was the biggest winner at the 2023 Juno Awards in Canada. He nabbed four awards, including both artist of the year, songwriter of the year, single of the year for a third time for 2022's "Sacrifice" and pop album of the year for "Dawn FM".

The Guinness World Records additionally revealed that there's a huge gap between The Weeknd's monthly listeners number with next artist on the list. Miley Cyrus is at No. 2 with 82.4 million monthly listeners following the release of her highly-anticipated eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation". The others trailing behind include Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80. 2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million) and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

This wasn't the first Guinness World Records award for The Weeknd. Back in 2016, he was presented with two certificates including Spotify's most streamed album in 2015 and the most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
Related Posts
The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

'Racist' Rolling Stone Writer Slammed for Replying to The Weeknd's Criticism With Monkey Meme

'Racist' Rolling Stone Writer Slammed for Replying to The Weeknd's Criticism With Monkey Meme

The Weeknd to Star Opposite Jenna Ortega in Mysterious New Film

The Weeknd to Star Opposite Jenna Ortega in Mysterious New Film

The Weeknd Celebrates Becoming First Artist to Hit 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

The Weeknd Celebrates Becoming First Artist to Hit 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs
Music

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

Madonna Shares Photo From Studio With Producer Max Martin as They Work on Her New Music

Madonna Shares Photo From Studio With Producer Max Martin as They Work on Her New Music

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

Bad Bunny Slapped With $40M Lawsuit Filed by Ex-GF Over Use of Her Voice Memo in Songs

Bad Bunny Slapped With $40M Lawsuit Filed by Ex-GF Over Use of Her Voice Memo in Songs

Saweetie Delays Debut Album Due to Her 'Overthinking'

Saweetie Delays Debut Album Due to Her 'Overthinking'

Coolio's New Single Is released Ahead of Posthumous Album

Coolio's New Single Is released Ahead of Posthumous Album

Sukihana Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Topless Performance, Accuses Critics of Colorism

Sukihana Defends Herself Amid Backlash Over Topless Performance, Accuses Critics of Colorism