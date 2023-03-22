 

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

Instagram/justinbieber/teddysphotos
Music

According to the British musician, the Canadian pop star's seventh studio album will feature a collaboration from the two, who previously teamed up for 'I Don't Care'.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new detail surrounding Justin Bieber's new album has arrived. The Canadian pop star's upcoming project will include a "power ballad" duet with Ed Sheeran, the British singer himself has confirmed.

In a new interview with the Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, March 21, the "Shape of You" hitmaker opened up about all the unreleased music he's kept a secret over the past few years and confirmed that there's a collaboration between him and Justin for the latter's next album.

The news outlet described it as a "lighters-up power ballad duet," which was produced by Andrew Watt, who worked with Justin on "Purpose" and "Justice" as well other artists from Elton John and Britney Spears to Young Thug and Dua Lipa.

Justin and Ed put out "I Don't Care" back in May 2019, but that wasn't the first time the British and Canadian icons worked together. Ed gave "Love Yourself" to Justin, who put it on "Purpose", and they also worked together on "The Feeling" on the same album.

Justin has been pretty tight-lipped about his upcoming seventh studio album, but it's safe to say it's on the horizon. His wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) revealed in her March cover story for Vogue Australia that the "Baby" crooner has a new song he just recorded. "The new song that you just recorded, I can't stop listening to right now. Nobody knows what that is yet," the model told her husband, who interviewed her for the article.

Back in late November, Justin was spotted heading to a music studio in Los Angeles amid rumors that his seventh album will be dropped sometime this year. At the time, he was snapped walking alone to the studio after eating breakfast by himself at Beverly Glen Deli. He's also seen talking on the phone.

Justin's upcoming album is expected to be an R&B album with a slight mix of hip-hop. On April 29, 2022 his song "Honest", featuring Don Toliver, was released. It may be possibly the first single on his new album.

In May last year, Justin spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden and teased a collaboration with John Mayer on his next album. "There's a wicked guitar solo, so that was really cool for me," he told the radio host.

